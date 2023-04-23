Mopar HEMI-God: This Canadian Plymouth Road Runner Is As Sharp as in the Summer of '69

Chrysler always had a way with words, mainly when naming its cars. There is something of an untouchable essence in the nameplates of Mopar, see-sawing between playful joy and cutthroat performance. From a buzzing happy yellow bee to a venomous snake to a voracious wolf-of-the-seas barracuda, the models from the Big Three's smallest member have played upon animal references to entice gearheads.

21 photos Photo: YouTube/Lou Costabile