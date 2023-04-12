Aston Martin DB9 Put On Grandpa's DB5 Clothes and Took This One-Off BAE Vantare Persona

Aston Martin never made an ugly car, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and perceptions of aesthetics are subject to personal filters. And, since the automotive construct of reality has rarely seen a restomod Aston in the flesh, chances of stomping upon an example of the British make that would displease the viewer are slim to none.
But sometimes, Astons are used as inspiration for low-series coach-built tributaries that seem to abide by Schroedinger's cat's paradox. Have you ever heard of the BAE Vantare? It's a British GT based on a British GT descending from a famous lineage of British GTs.
Confused? Swipe left in the gallery – that grille is 007-familiar, is it not? And you'd be right on the money because that automobile, the BAE Vantare, is a re-bodied Aston Martin DB9. And the latter is, in turn, a proud descendant of the famed DBs before it, all the way back to the primordial DB5 of the sixties.
Somehow, the bodywork project aimed to kill two birds with one stroke of the quill and eagerly spared no effort in grafting the two iconic grand tourers in one homage-paying mold. Sure, the DB moniker finds its roots in the late 40s, but the Vantare chose the 1963 DB5 as one source of inspiration.
As for the shell – it's the work of British Automotive Engineering, a UK-based company that chiseled the looks of this two-for-one British automobile. The styling is an odd ode to past design trends and modern aerodynamic restrictions.
Performance-wise, the BAE Vantare has a V12 to brag with, courtesy of its benefactor. By the way, "vantare" is Italian for "vaunt," "brag," "boast," or "show off." And the head-turning BAE automobile has all the Aston Martin allowance to shout out to.
Not necessarily impressive, but the car weighs 2.1 tons – despite the carbon fiber body. How BAE pulled off putting over 300 kg / 660 lbs. over the original Aston's mass of 1,760 kg / 3.880 lbs. is quite a mystery. And so is their designation for this automobile – supercar, instead of GT (like its DBs donors).
When it came around in mid-2021, the car was rumored to have a production run of no more than 10 examples. The first one – chassis 001 - was presented at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July of that year. The price tag for each opened at £275,000 (over $343,000 at the time of this story).
Not a steep price if one puts this value against other low-series luxury GTs or unique one-offs from other long-running companies. Nonetheless, it is a hefty price for a car that is an early-model Aston Martin DB9 in some haute-couture clothing.
Put into a more practical perspective, the same amount could buy any current regular-production Aston Martin and still leave some change. And the BAE Vantare isn't quite that promising in any aspect, bar rarity.
Only ten were initially planned, but there's no clear status on the production stage of the remaining nine. The company's website is "currently undergoing scheduled maintenance" (it's been in this state since at least March 2023).
It's challenging to describe it in one word, given its half-century age gap between the two donor cars. On a positive note, it's packed with decent performance and a relatively comfortable interior that hints at a nostalgic analog era of gearheaded glory.
The only thing that would disrupt the ageless feeling is the touchscreen atop the center console, a digital-age must that chips the classic demeanor. Satellite navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are some of the tech features of the Vantare, so the driver won't feel out of time when behind the wheel.
The review from December 2021 might be the most appropriate available – it's in the video below – and although it claims that at least one other Vantare exists, no other source testified to it – not even the company made any reference to a second car.
At the beginning of this project, the build time was estimated between 16 to 20 weeks, depending on customer specifications. The custom body panels were made of hand-laid carbon-fiber layers, and all glass surfaces were fabricated to order.
And their social media accounts appear abandoned, too – the last post was in May of 2022. Whether this means the company is in trouble or not is up to the future to reveal, but one thing is undoubtful. This car will draw attention – either in awe or in scorn.
Otherwise, the greenhouse is decently held back in the early-2000s style. Although it is not a transplanted interior of a DB9, the similarities are apparent, but not in a negative sense. The strictly necessary buttons and almost parsimonious steering wheel let a potential driver focus on the road – although this first car does feature several build quality mishaps.
The 20-inch milled billet aluminum wheels are a throwback to the Borrani chrome wire wheels on the Aston Martins of the 1960s. The single certain BAE Vantare example – build 001 – is offered for sale, but the price is not openly disclosed.The car is available for viewing in person at the selling dealership in London, should anyone be interested in this quirky double DB resto-morph.