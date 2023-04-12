Latest iPhone Update Breaking Down CarPlay, Here’s How to Fix It

They say keeping your devices up-to-date is the best thing you can do to prevent hacks and exploits, but in the case of iPhone owners, a CarPlay bug makes many wish they waited longer.
The most recent iOS update appears to be the culprit of major connectivity problems. Many users claim their cars no longer detect the iPhone after the installation of iOS 16.4.1, and the generic fixes in the Apple world don’t produce any improvement.
I, too, experienced the same behavior in my car, though I eventually got CarPlay up and running by starting from scratch. This isn’t the most convenient workaround, but given Apple’s walled garden, our options are very limited anyway.
If you didn’t yet update your iPhone to iOS 16.4.1 and are unsure you should do it, here’s everything you must know about the bug.
iOS 16.4.1 is the latest operating system update for iPhones and comes with critical security fixes. Apple explained in the official release notes that it was already aware of exploits happening in the wild. As such, installing the update right away is strongly recommended to keep the iPhone and the data stored on it secure.
The update doesn’t bring any CarPlay changes, so in theory, it shouldn’t impact the experience in the car. And yet, it does, breaking down the connection between the iPhone and the head unit.
Broken connections aren’t very common in the CarPlay world and are more often a bad cable symptom for Android Auto users. In fact, Android Auto users have been battling connectivity problems for many years already, and more often than not, replacing the cord did the trick.
This doesn’t seem to be the workaround this time. Not in my case, at least, as I was already using a genuine Apple cable that shipped in the box of my iPhone.
If you’ve been part of the Apple world for more than a month, you probably know already that third-party cables must be certified for iPhones. The likelihood of coming across a poor-quality cable is, therefore, significantly reduced unless you buy the $1 versions you find on Chinese shopping sites.
The first thing you should try if CarPlay isn’t working after the update to iOS 16.4.1 is another cable. As long as it’s Made for iPhone, it should work just like the genuine Apple cable.
As I said, the cord is unlikely to be the one to blame. While it could produce an improvement, especially if your previous cable was already broken, it’s unlikely to bring things back to normal if iOS 16.4.1 caused the connection problem.
The fix comes down to starting from scratch in your car.
In other words, you need to remove the existing CarPlay configuration and vehicle profile from your settings. This way, any possible corruption issues would be resolved by removing the errors altogether.
It’s easy to see the main shortcoming here. By resetting CarPlay and deleting your vehicle profile, you need to configure the car-optimized experience once again. This doesn’t typically take more than a couple of minutes, but even so, it’s something extra that you need to do because of a bad update.
If your CarPlay connection also created a profile on the head unit, remove that one too. This is the only way to make the two devices (the media receiver and the iPhone) forget each other completely.
As a result, turning off Siri also disables CarPlay, eventually removing the potential corruption errors I talked about earlier.
As with everything else in the Apple world, the company has remained completely tight-lipped on what happens on CarPlay after the latest update’s release. Fortunately, the connectivity problems are not widespread, and a full reset of CarPlay is the universal fix that works for everybody.
Some users on reddit claim that iOS 14.5 fixes the issue. Currently in the beta stage, iOS 14.5 is the next big update planned for iPhones, and it is due next month. If this is indeed the case, then Apple is aware of the CarPlay problems and has already developed a fix. Oddly enough, the company is holding back this patch until the next major update. In the meantime, users are pretty much alone in their struggle to fix CarPlay.
As a general recommendation, you should also make sure the head unit is already on the latest firmware version. This way, the likelihood of compatibility issues is significantly reduced. A fully up-to-date head unit with an iPhone running 14.5.1 and a clean CarPlay configuration should ensure a smooth experience for the majority of drivers.
iOS 16.4.1 is the latest operating system update for iPhones and comes with critical security fixes. Apple explained in the official release notes that it was already aware of exploits happening in the wild. As such, installing the update right away is strongly recommended to keep the iPhone and the data stored on it secure.
I’ve seen people online claiming that resetting Siri also brings things back to normal. This is an awkward solution, but it is probably worth a try anyway. Siri must be enabled on the iPhone to run CarPlay, so when resetting the digital assistant, users also reenable CarPlay altogether.
