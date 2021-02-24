Watch an LS9-Swapped Colorado and Twin-Turbo Silverado Race Trackhawks at Night

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is like a Dodge Hellcat but in a family-friendly SUV package. People should know not to mess with it, but the pickup drivers in these drag race videos came very well prepared.
The setups for the street racing itself are just as amazing, as you see a guy spraying down a puddle of traction compound over concrete at the starting area, even though there's traffic all around. Dom Toretto would probably approve of this "quarter-mile at a time" approach to living life, though the law might not. Given the bystanders' calm attitude and all the black rubber lines on the road, we'd say this isn't a rare occurrence at this particular spot.
For this story, we've chosen three different videos from the same YouTube channel, StreetRacingSource, but they have something in common. The Hellcat-powered Trackhawk is always the sinister antagonist, while trucks are the heroes, coming back with extra muscle after training in the hyperbolic time chamber for a while.
First up, we've got an old but extremely cool Chevy Colorado, rocking low suspension, LED aftermarket lights, and orange paint. Those fat rear tires are somehow connected to an LS9 from the ZR1 Corvette of yesteryear. Based on how this rips down the road, we're guessing the custom truck makes at least 700 horsepower at the wheels.
Just a few days ago, another member of the Chevy truck family raced a Trackhawk. It's a Silverado with a twin-turbo V8. You can tell that it's one serious race, as even the Jeep is wearing radials over the rear wheels. Things are quite serious with $3,000 on the line, but the Chevy blows its motor.
And finally, there's a first-gen Lightning at the blocks. Coyote power clearly makes this way quicker than stock, as this dragster comes equipped with a parachute. We're guessing the Trackhawk makes at least 1,000 horsepower, and the Ford ray of lightning can barely keep up.
For this story, we've chosen three different videos from the same YouTube channel, StreetRacingSource, but they have something in common. The Hellcat-powered Trackhawk is always the sinister antagonist, while trucks are the heroes, coming back with extra muscle after training in the hyperbolic time chamber for a while.
First up, we've got an old but extremely cool Chevy Colorado, rocking low suspension, LED aftermarket lights, and orange paint. Those fat rear tires are somehow connected to an LS9 from the ZR1 Corvette of yesteryear. Based on how this rips down the road, we're guessing the custom truck makes at least 700 horsepower at the wheels.
Just a few days ago, another member of the Chevy truck family raced a Trackhawk. It's a Silverado with a twin-turbo V8. You can tell that it's one serious race, as even the Jeep is wearing radials over the rear wheels. Things are quite serious with $3,000 on the line, but the Chevy blows its motor.
And finally, there's a first-gen Lightning at the blocks. Coyote power clearly makes this way quicker than stock, as this dragster comes equipped with a parachute. We're guessing the Trackhawk makes at least 1,000 horsepower, and the Ford ray of lightning can barely keep up.