Audi R8 GT Limited Edition Launches With 602 Horsepower as the Most Powerful RWD Audi Ever

Audi of America has announced that nearly half of the 333 examples of the limited-edition Audi R8 GT will cross the Atlantic. The Lambo-powered sportscar squeezes 602 horsepower from the 5.2-liter V10 FSI engine to become the most powerful rear-wheel drive Audi in series production.
Although exquisitely finished and filled to the brim with technology, most Audis are rather dull on the road. Much of this character comes from the front-wheel-drive setup, and even the quattro models are not much different. The Audi R8, nevertheless, is in another league, engineered top to bottom as a race car. Its V10 TFSI engine comes from Lamborghini and is nearly identical to the one fitted under the hood of the R8 LMS.
Audi was not satisfied with the power level of the R8 performance RWD series model, so it raised the bar with R8 GT special edition. The engine was massaged to deliver 40 horsepower more and is now at the same level as the R8 performance quattro model, with 602 horsepower. The high-revving powerplant produces 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque, and it can propel the Audi R8 GT from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.3 seconds. The top speed reaches 199 mph (320 kph).
To keep all this power under control on a rear-wheel drive car, Audi offers a Torque Rear drive mode on the R8 GT. Drivers can access seven characteristic curves stored in the traction control system, depending on their skills and preferences. At Level 1, the system provides maximum support with reduced engine torque, while Level 7 offers minimum support with increased engine torque for a high level of wheel spin.
The Audi R8 GT also offers faster shift times for the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, which also comes with an altered gear ratio compared to the R8 performance RWD models. This allows for a more impressive acceleration in all gears. The gearbox works with the ESC system to offer controlled and simultaneously precise oversteering.
The R8 GT is not only more powerful but also 55 lb (25 kg) lighter compared to the R8 V10 performance RWD Coupe. The weight reduction comes mainly from using LMS racecar-inspired lightweight 20-inch milled-cut forged wheels and a ceramic braking system. Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) is also used for the anti-roll bar of the standard sport suspension.
Like the previous-generation Audi R8 GT, only 333 examples of the all-new limited edition will be offered, with 150 reserved for American customers. They can choose from the three available colors, Tango Red Metallic, Daytona Gray Metallic, and Mythos Black metallic, each limited to 50 units. Compared to the global setting, the U.S.-bound R8 GTs offer carbon side blades, door-side sill inlays, and exterior mirror housings. The R8 GT will start arriving at dealerships in early 2023. The MSRP starts at $249,900 but does not include destination charges, paint, and gas guzzler tax.
