Audi RS 7 Sportback Drags Feisty Nissan GT-R, Even an RS 3 Might Have Beaten It

Frankly, over the times I have watched in awe these magnificent racers in their sometimes-flying machines, the Audi RS 7 Sportback has been quite a rare bird, indeed. And, as it turns out, that was for good measure.
Look, I will be honest for a second time. I'm not too fond of the way Audi treats the automotive world in general and its fans in particular, all too much. Sure, they deserve our respect for some magnificent feats, but why does that allow them to send us to bed yawning every time they present a new model these days? If my two cents are allowed on the matter, the only excellent vehicles they have on sale currently are the RS 6, A5, and A7 Sportback models and the V10-powered like Lambo Huracan Audi R8 sports car.
And, unfortunately, the latter might not get a successor like its Italian brother from another VW AG mother. Anyway, back to the five-door liftback sedans, the executive version – A7 – has been in production since 2010 and reached its second iteration quite a while ago, in 2018. As such, it had enough time to present additional versions, including the A7L or the feisty S7 and mighty RS 7. Speaking of the latter, the 4.0-liter TFSI twin-turbo V8 engine sitting under the hood is no slouch when churning out 592 horsepower, just like the family-oriented RS 6 Avant.
Anyway, that is enough to allegedly sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.5 seconds and hit up to 306 kph (190 mph) with the Dynamic Plus Package. If you know your VW AGs, those performance figures are well into Lambo Urus territory, by the way. Alas, that does not mean it cannot be trumped by a dedicated sports car – the R35 Nissan GT-R grand tourer, for example, even if the latter is 'only' a 3.8-liter twin-turbo VR38DETT V6 marvel with no more than 592 hp for the OEM Nismo and Track Edition variants.
But there is no need to take our word for granted, as the videographer behind the Wheels Plus channel on YouTube is a fan of the Mission Raceway Park dragstrip and never misses a chance to check out the local 'JDM versus Import' brawls. As such, Thunder by the River was the perfect venue to see if a white Audi RS 7 Sportback has what it takes to beat a green R35 Nissan GT-R thoroughbred.
Well, it's pretty safe to assume that MRP has seen about everything, including the GT-R victory by way of 10.6s to 11.79s ETs – which may or may not have been caused by some aftermarket interventions to the R35. Frankly, as seen in the second video embedded below, you could suspect just about everything, including six-second capabilities. Anyway, back to the RS 7 at hand, maybe it was the driver to blame – an Audi RS 3 sedan almost beat his Sportback during the second race, and only the latter's gear miss averted the double shame!
