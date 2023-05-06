Zero Funs Given: Taycan Drags EQS and i7 in an Electric No-Sense of Quarter-Mile Humor

Historically, drag racing wasn’t the type of motoring affair that would get described using words like “boring,” “dull,” “dreary,” “drab,” or “why did I accept to watch this?” However, the Germans – of all people! – managed to inflict such motorsport damage to the gearhead universe. The following all-electric three-way joust is all the proof we need that, while EVs may be superior to piston-wielding cars in several ways, they’re also atrociously unexciting.

21 photos Photo: YouTube/carwow