New Maserati Grecale Trofeo Drag Races BMW X4 M Competition, Both Are Properly Quick

If you're in the market for a coupe-styled crossover with high-performance credentials, the X4 M Competition should be on your shortlist. In addition to great handling and one of the best automatics in production today, the F98 features a thoroughbred M powerplant based on the already impressive B58.
The competition (pun intended) is heating up, though. Maserati has entered the D segment with a high-performance crossover of its own, which features an evolution of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio's platform. It should be highlighted that Alfa Romeo designed the Giorgio with Ferrari's help at Maserati's facility in Modena. The rear- and all-wheel-drive vehicle architecture was developed by a crack team of engineers headed by Philippe Krief, the former technical director of research & development at Ferrari. He's currently with Alpine in the role of vice president of engineering & product performance.
Although closely related to the Stelvio, the Grecale is very different in every respect. Even the range-topping powerplant comes in the form of a 3.0-liter V6 as opposed to the 2.9-liter V6 employed in Quadrifoglio models. The Maserati-specific V6 engine has a few Alfa Romeo and Ferrari things about it, although the pre-chamber architecture is unique to Maserati.
Equipped with the very same 8HP automatic transmission as the X4 M Competition, the Grecale Trofeo in the clip below isn't a featherweight. 4,650 pounds (2,109 kilograms) compared to 4,431 pounds (2,010 kilograms) makes a world of difference in a good ol' drag race, but curb weight isn't the only factor at play. On that note, let's talk about their engines.
Codenamed S58, the inline-six mill of the Bimmer makes 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque on full song. Expect it doesn't. BMW reports less power and torque than the S58 actually cranks out, and the same applies to the B58 engine of the X4 M40i. Over at Maserati, the House of the Trident uses a V6 for packaging reasons. Affectionately dubbed Nettuno after the Fountain of Neptune in Bologna, the vee-six lump belts out 523 horsepower and 457 pound-feet (620 Nm) in this application. There's more available based on the ratings for the MC20, but the Italian automaker knowingly detuned the Grecale Trofeo's engine because of the Grecale's place in the lineup.
The first of two dig races starts with the BMW's owner messing up the launch, which cost him the win. Second time out on the Dunnville Autodrome in Ontario, the X4 M Competition makes easy work of the Grecale Trofeo with a quarter-mile time of 11.4 versus 11.6 seconds. The GPS performance meters also recorded 3.4 and 3.6 seconds, respectively. Can the Maserati redeem itself from a roll? Even though it's heavier, the Italian sport utility vehicle surprisingly managed to keep the Bimmer at bay by circa half a car length.
