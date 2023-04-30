Sharp BMW K100 Cafe Racer Adds Some Much-Needed Sportiness to Motorrad’s Flying Brick

As far as looks are concerned, it’s not hard to picture this thing next to some high-performance superbike.
When it was purchased by the current owner just before the pandemic, this 1984 BMW K100 was a brat-style project built in a manner we can only describe as cringe-worthy. To add insult to injury, the motorcycle had been sitting around for a long time and it didn’t even run, but its latest owner was determined to give it the custom makeover it deserved.
Inspired by an earlier build from RetroRides, he originally planned to tackle this as a personal venture in his spare time. However, the lad soon realized that his ambition outdid his abilities, and he simply didn’t have the time to gain the necessary know-how and practical skills. As a result, the bike was handed over to the pros over at Ellaspede in 2022.
At the time, there were a couple of RetroRides components already fitted on the Beemer – a bolt-on rear end kit and monoshock arrangement like those found on the aforementioned K100 one-off. Ellaspede tweaked these ever so slightly to bring about an even sportier stance, and installed a premium Black Edition shock absorber from YSS in the process.
The underside of the tail is encased in a CNC-machined cover housing dual LED lighting strips, while a steel electronics tray can be seen further ahead. Above it lies a bespoke seat pan topped with UV-resistant black vinyl upholstery. To give the bike a straight, cafe racer-style bone line, Ellaspede’s gurus fashioned a pair of aluminum panels, which they’ve attached to the stock fuel tank on its flanks.
Handmade fenders and an aftermarket belly pan complete the K100’s new outfit, with its front-end running gear now comprising the inverted forks and high-end brakes of a Suzuki GSX-R. The Australian shop intended to rebuild the donor’s 987cc four-cylinder motor, too, but a close inspection revealed that no such work was necessary.
Since the engine was deemed to be mechanically sound, it was simply painted black and adorned with polished metal details. Deciding to also retain the factory hoops, Ellaspede wrapped them in dual-purpose Heidenau K60 Scout tires measuring 120/80 up north and 140/80 at six o’clock.
In the cockpit, you’ll come across clip-on handlebars and a fresh top clamp with flush-mounted instrumentation, as well as some Motogadget hardware like discreet switches and a digital speedo. Underslung bar-end mirrors from Daytona round out the cockpit equipment while keeping the specimen's profile nice and low.
You’ll see a state-of-the-art LED headlight at the front and inconspicuous Motogadget turn signals all-round. The machine’s standard exhaust headers were shortened, then mated to a single aftermarket muffler made of stainless-steel. Finally, its bodywork has been finished in a glossy layer of olive-green, while most other components were either painted or powder-coated black.
