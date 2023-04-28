Renault 5-Based Alpine A290 Beta Previews A290 Electric Hot Hatchback

Renault-owned Alpine is a bit of a disappointment. Based in Dieppe, the French company doesn't sell enough vehicles, therefore defeating the purpose of a standalone brand. Alpine further made a mess of things in Formula 1, where it failed to replicate Esteban Ocon's hard-fought victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.
El Plan isn't going to plan, but on the other hand, Renault is pumping millions over millions into securing Alpine's future. The French automaker from Boulogne-Billancourt is bankrolling the development of three all-electric models, and Renault also wants to return to the United States market with the help of the sporty brand.
Said electric models were teased in January 2021 in the guise of a hatchback, a sport utility vehicle, and the zero-emission successor of the A110 sports car. By the way, the internal combustion-engined A110 is expected to receive a two-piece metal roof targa-topped variant in 2024. It remains to be seen if this vehicle will be sold in the United States, where upcoming vehicles may be offered and serviced by AutoNation's dealer network.
Speaking of upcoming vehicles, would you even consider buying an electric hatchback bearing the A290_β moniker? That's exactly what Alpine used for their next show car. The Renault 5-based concept foreshadows the series-production version, with Alpine describing it as the first of its three upcoming vehicles.
A stands for Alpine, the first number is a reference to the B segment, and 90 is – get this – referring to a lifestyle-oriented vehicle. No-nonsense sports vehicles feature the number 10, hence the A110 mentioned just earlier.
Why did Alpine look up the Greek alphabet for beta? As a nod to software development. Arguably the least exciting way of raising hype around its all-electric hatchback, this name is featured on the rear liftgate of the concept. Alpine will reveal the A290_β on May 9, and the series-production version will follow in 2024.
Other than a close-up shot of the rear and a side view teaser pic from the left-hand side, Alpine hasn't offered any concrete information on its B-segment urban dweller. But still, we do know that it's rocking the CMF-B EV platform of the Renault 5, an electric supermini that will also enter production in 2024. The 5 serves as the replacement for the commercially successful Zoe.
There are no plans to discontinue the internal combustion-engined Clio, at least not for the time being. If needed, the fossil-fuel sibling of the 5 will be redesigned and refreshed until 2035 if regulations allow and consumer demand calls for such a vehicle. Skoda, on the other hand, ponders the canning of its Fabia supermini. The same applies to Volkswagen's Polo, with both of them expected to be axed due to Euro 7.
