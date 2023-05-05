'Goldy' 1,040-HP Honda Civic Drags TRX, Tuned 911 GT2 RS, Lambos, Beats All to a Pulp

This fantastic video provided by the Gumbal channel on YouTube was filmed in the Netherlands during a track-based event and shows how bonkers a little Honda Civic can become – with a bit of love and passion, plus a bucket load of cash – we presume.
The little Honda Civic – even when discussing the feisty Type R hot hatchback – typically has almost nothing to do with Audi S and RS models, BMWs, Lamborghinis, the iconic Porsche 911, or the mighty Ram 1500 TRX Americana-style pickup truck. Aside from having four wheels and a steering wheel, that is.
But sometimes the 'David versus Goliath' story comes true, and the stuff of legends brings a clash of unlikely titans. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent 6:43-minute example courtesy of the folks behind the Gumbal channel. They were recently on point in the Netherlands during the Hart voor Auto's drag race event at TT Circuit Assen.
Built in 1955 and located in Assen, Netherlands, the racetrack is home to the Dutch TT (Tourist Trophy) and is dubbed by motorsport fans "The Cathedral" of motorcycling. As such, it is usually part of significant motorcycle events rather than automotive gatherings. No worries, exceptions make it even cooler, as the excerpt from the recent drag race wars showcased. Naturally, this is an unprepped surface, so traction and skill are vital to ensuring victory.
Alas, a pocket rocket is also needed to cover yourself in glory. As such, here is 'Goldy,' a fifth-generation (EG) Honda Civic tuned beyond belief to make the B18 turbo AWD format reach new heights that would make even a Bugatti Veyron jealous – if we are to believe the new rating of 1,040 horsepower. And you know what? After watching amazed and in complete disbelief the entire video embedded below, we are starting to wonder if the pint-sized hatchback wasn't packing even more ponies than specified.
By the way, if you want to skip past Audi or BMW formalities, you can jump directly to a few timestamps. First, at the 0:33 and 0:53 marks, the quick and feisty Honda put everything into proper David v Goliath perspective via a couple of Porsche Panamera Turbo and Ram TRX brawls. Then, from the 1:15 mark, things got a lot more serious as the nasty Civic had to deal with a Techart version of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS! Swiftly after that, a matching-colored Lambo Huracan was also on point from the 1:48 mark.
Following that skirmish, a 'family car' – the Audi RS 6 Avant also tried to teach it a lesson. Well, it was all in vain, as the tiny hatch won one RS 4, RS 3, and BMW race after another, with another Huracan clearly not knowing what to expect from the 5:10 mark; if we judge well, the slow start off the mark. Oh, well, probably everyone else learned their lesson that day from this sneaky build by, of course, Sneaky Tuning! Cool, right?
