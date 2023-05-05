The New LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide Will Finally Be Available in Agile Blue Color

The first color that comes to mind when we think of a Bugatti is most likely blue. It was time LEGO made a new version of the Bugatti Bolide in that color. The previous version that came in black and yellow might be acceptable, but it does not compare with this new one.
The first LEGO Bugatti Bolide was released on January 1, 2023, and while the original concept from Bugatti can be seen in that color scheme, the blue version is just something that makes you think more of the hypercar brand.
This new model comes with the same amount of pieces and will also cost the same. For the price of $49.99 (€49.99 for the European market), you will get 905 pieces. It is quite reasonable, considering that other Technic sets come with a much higher price for even fewer bricks.
For those who have already bought the first car, this might be a blessing or a curse. Owning two color variations of a LEGO hypercar might look amazing on display. But if you did not know that LEGO planned to release the blue version that you dreamed of, well, now you would have to get 50 bucks out of your pocket again and get it. Although having two LEGO sets that are quite large for only $100 sounds like a good deal to me. Of course, if we can get over the fact that it is the same Technic car, just in a different color.
Like the previous one, this model comes with a mini version of the W16 engine that you can assemble and can be seen from the exterior. The engine has working pistons like most of the Technic sets. If you move the car, the pistons and wheels will also move. We cannot forget about the scissor doors that are an essential part of a hypercar, especially one that costs "just" around $5 million.
And because a LEGO Technic could only be complete with stickers, we get a bunch of them. Unfortunately, all the carbon-looking pieces are also stickers, which is annoying, considering they usually go bad in time and can fall off. From the images that we can see of the new model, it seems like one tiny detail is missing. The CSR sticker on both sides of the car is nowhere to be seen.
The model measures over 3 in. (8 cm) in height, 12 in. (31 cm) in length, and 5 in. (13 cm) in width, which makes it stand alongside the larger models. The car will be released on June 1, 2023, so we still have time to get it for ourselves. And since it will be Children's Day soon, why not get one for the kids too? It is a fun and educative toy (unless the kids would rather ride in the real-life version instead).
