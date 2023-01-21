5 Cool Lego Technic Cars You Might Want To Get for Your Children or Yourself

In this article, I will present to you five Lego Technic cars that might pique your interest. A few of these are also collectibles and retiring soon, so you'd better hurry if you still want to get them.
5. NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Starting with the smallest of them, the new NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 can provide hours of happiness to your children, since it is recommended for 9+ age.
This set features an opening hood underneath which you can see the V8 engine with moving pistons and a steering wheel for more interactive playing. It measures over 3 in. (7 cm) high, 11 in. (28 cm) long, and 5 in. (13 cm) wide.
Since this set is projected toward children, it only comes with 672 pieces. It will be released on March 1, 2023, for $49.99 (€49.99/£44.99). However, that does not mean you cannot enjoy it if you’re not exactly young anymore.
NASCAR fans of all ages can marvel at this creation. It takes inspiration from next-gen cars. This means that the Camaro we can now build out of tiny plastic bits will look a lot more like its street-legal counterpart. Couple that with a somewhat realistic-looking toy engine and you have quite a nice set.
Yes, the new sportscar that hasn't yet seen the streets is now available as a model made of bricks. Again, this set can be built by children, too, making it a great way to spend time with your kids.
This car does not have an opening hood, but you can still see a replicated version of the gas-guzzling monster 8-liter W16. It also has scissors doors like the original model, adding that extra bit of cool to make children enjoy playing with it.
It comes with 905 pieces and was recently released for the price of $49.99 (€49.99/£44.99). It measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 12 in. (31 cm) long, and 5 in. (13 cm) wide. While the Bolide is quite the departure from the NASCAR Camaro, it still appeals to racing enthusiasts, as well as hypercar lovers.
The upcoming Lego 2022 Ford GT is a set designed for adults since it comes with more pieces, 1,466 to be exact. If you need more encouragement, this is a true American hypercar, a legend with a racing pedigree. A monster around a track with the craziest aero seen on a car at the time of its release.
It will become available on March 1, 2023, priced at $119.99 (€119.99/£104.99). With such a big price, of course, it has some more outstanding features than the V6 engine with moving pistons. These features include independent suspension on all wheels and front-axle steering, similar to the more expensive builds.
It is a 1:12 scale model of the $500k supercar and it measures 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 15 in. (39 cm) long, and 7 in. (18 cm) wide. This means that, despite having a large number of features, this car is meant to be more of a decorative piece.
Whether you just like Ford, love watching LeMans, or just enjoy highly complex supercars with a focus on aerodynamics, this is for you. It’s one good-looking toy that pays homage to a legend of the automotive world.
Now, it is time to introduce the big boys. The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is the last one to be released in the huge supercar series after the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Bugatti Chiron, and Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. Obviously, this means it comes with all the cool details and premium packaging that will give you a hint of the feeling supercar owners experience when unveiling their real-life Ferrari.
This toy replica was released last year and comes with a whopping 3,778 pieces, the biggest from all the ultimate car concept series. It is intended to be built by an adult, or at least a child with an adult supervising due to the many pieces and complicated build (or that’s what you can tell your wife to convince her it’s a great gift).
The book is magnificent with backstage details on how the set and the car were built. By the way, both the Lego set and the car were being developed at the same time.
You can get this car for as “little” as $449.99 (€449.99/£389.99), and it measures over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 23 in. (59 cm) long, and 9.5 in. (25 cm) wide.
Plenty of features are making this Technic car unique, such as a huge V12 engine with moving pistons, a working 8-speed sequential gearbox with a paddle shifter, and butterfly doors. The car also transforms into a Targa with a detachable roof. Each car comes with a unique number license plate that allows the owner to access extra online rewards.
Yes, I know, this car has been on the market for years, why would it make the top in 2023? Well, because this is your last chance to get it. It will be retired sometime at the beginning to mid-2023.
This is the second car released in the ultimate car concept series and is also the first to get the treatment of coming alive in a Lego real-life-size car that can also be driven. The smaller Lego version can be built from 3,599 pieces. It measures over 5” (14cm) high, 22” (56cm) long, and 12.5” (32cm) wide. I have had the chance to own it and build it several times and I can say that this is truly a piece of art. You can get it for $279.99 (€279.99/£223.99) down from $349.99 (€349.99/£319.99).
The car has amazing features and details, but there is one small flaw. It is too heavy at the front, causing high stress on the suspension components. The side effect of this is that the car’s posture is raked forward.
A Bugatti overnight bag and a unique serial number plate are hidden underneath the removable hood, both made of Lego pieces.
All these sets can be bought from the official Lego website store alongside many more Technic cars that might spark your interest.
