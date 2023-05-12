Your New Ferrari 296 May Catch Fire, Recall Issued for All Cars Delivered in the US

The Prancing Horse of Maranello goes to great engineering lengths to keep its crown as the best name in the biz. An inevitable byproduct of pushing the envelope repeatedly in this regard is that mistakes can happen as well, and one such mistake affects the 296.
An email sent to all dealer principals and sales managers in the United States of America states that all 2022 to 2023 model year 296 vehicles are called back due to a defect related to safety. Said concern being corrosion building up on the fuel tank connecting pipe. This component is made of aluminum, whereas the high-voltage battery protection cover is made of a blend of inox steel and fiberglass. Galvanic corrosion, anyone?
On the upside, Ferrari isn't aware of any reports of leaks, fires, or worse. The Italian automaker learned of this condition back on April 12, after a pre-delivery inspection check of a 296 in China. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the dealership technician observed a slight gasoline leakage out of the fuel tank's connecting pipe. Not long after, galvanic corrosion was identified on the connecting pipe of a different vehicle.
As a result, Ferrari decided to act immediately. First things first, the company introduced an insulating material on the fuel pipe in 296 production on April 20. The Prancing Horse eventually owned up to its mistake, acknowledging the unintended contact between the fuel tank connecting pipe and high-voltage battery protection cover as a design defect. No fewer than 425 vehicles are called back in the United States market, both GTBs and GTSs produced between March 2021 and April 2023.
Have a wild guess in regard to what remedy has been developed for this problem. The answer is a replacement connection pipe with a protective sleeve made of rubber, therefore eliminating any possibility of galvanic corrosion. It's the very same solution that Ferrari introduced into vehicle production back on April 20.
Dealers have already been instructed about this recall, dubbed 23V-329 on the NHTSA's portal. Owners will be informed by first-class mail on or before July 7.
The first series-production Ferrari with a V6 after the Dino-badged 246 was discontinued in 1974, the 296 is a marvel of engineering. The fact that it's a plug-in hybrid with rear-wheel drive only adds to its appeal, but in truth, that engine is the bee's knees. 218 horsepower per liter is ridiculously impressive. Not even the similarly-sized V6 in the McLaren Artura comes close, for it packs 192 ponies for every liter of its 3.0L displacement.
Similar to the Artura, and contrary to the 296 nameplate, the Fezza rocks a 3.0-liter mill as well. Most of its 654 horsepower are channeled to the rear wheels by a dual-clutch transmission, as you'd expect of a modern-day Ferrari with an electric motor sandwiched between the six-cylinder lump and lightning-quick transmission.
Both the Gran Turismo Berlinetta and Gran Turismo Spider can be optioned with something called Assetto Fiorano. The go-faster package doesn't include more oomph, but weight savings and better aerodynamics. With 818 ponies and 546 pound-feet (740 Nm) on deck, the 296 series is adequately pokey from the outset.
