Ferrari Purosangue on Massive Wheels Spreads Giggles, Sounds Worse Than It Looks

Ferrari indeed took its time to enter the crossover game, but they finally did it, and they're looking to cash in on it. Their first-ever high-riding vehicle and production four-door model (or five doors if you count the tailgate as one) is called the Purosangue and was unveiled last year.
One of its biggest rivals in the niche-turned-segment is the Lamborghini Urus. But the Ferrari Purosangue is also challenging the Aston Martin DBX707 and the Bentley Bentayga Speed. For a prancing horse with many inches between the road and its belly and two more doors than usual, it is a pretty proposal from a design perspective that won't fly under the radar. And at nearly $400,000 in our market, it surely needs to stand out, as that's almost twice the price of the Lamborghini Urus S.
The Purosangue stays true to its heritage by packing a 6.5-liter engine. The V12 features no forced induction nor electric trickery, and it's a good-old naturally aspirated mill. It pumps out 715 brake horsepower (725 ps/533 kW), and at a hard push of the right pedal, it sends 528 pound-feet (716 Nm) of torque to the all-wheel drive system. The thrust is channeled to the wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In a straight line, it is some three-tenths faster than the legendary Enzo, taking 3.3 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill. Top speed stands at 193 mph (310 kph).
Set to become a favorite toy of the jet set, just like its rival from the Sant'Agata Bolognese brand, the Ferrari Purosangue is already on the radar of many renowned tuners. Some have launched different parts for it to help it stand out even more, whereas others are still working on the accessories. One great way to enhance the looks of the Italian super crossover is to fit it with new wheels, and tons of them are available in different sizes and with all sorts of finishes. In this instance, the vehicle was equipped with a set of Forgiatos. Sporting a dual-tone look that mixes black and yellow and featuring the wheel maker's center caps, they fill the arches better than the OEM ones, and despite being on the oversized part, they're not an OTT proposal.
Fitting such huge wheels to any ride will leave a significant mark on the comfort and turning radius, but not all cars can rock them with pride. The Purosangue can, however, and while this isn't a mod for most people, it certainly makes it a bit more interesting. Signed by 412donklife, the images shared above are renderings, and we suspect that a few enthusiasts are out there rubbing their hands together and looking into how they can make theirs look like this. But would you approve of this tune?
The Purosangue stays true to its heritage by packing a 6.5-liter engine. The V12 features no forced induction nor electric trickery, and it's a good-old naturally aspirated mill. It pumps out 715 brake horsepower (725 ps/533 kW), and at a hard push of the right pedal, it sends 528 pound-feet (716 Nm) of torque to the all-wheel drive system. The thrust is channeled to the wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In a straight line, it is some three-tenths faster than the legendary Enzo, taking 3.3 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill. Top speed stands at 193 mph (310 kph).
Set to become a favorite toy of the jet set, just like its rival from the Sant'Agata Bolognese brand, the Ferrari Purosangue is already on the radar of many renowned tuners. Some have launched different parts for it to help it stand out even more, whereas others are still working on the accessories. One great way to enhance the looks of the Italian super crossover is to fit it with new wheels, and tons of them are available in different sizes and with all sorts of finishes. In this instance, the vehicle was equipped with a set of Forgiatos. Sporting a dual-tone look that mixes black and yellow and featuring the wheel maker's center caps, they fill the arches better than the OEM ones, and despite being on the oversized part, they're not an OTT proposal.
Fitting such huge wheels to any ride will leave a significant mark on the comfort and turning radius, but not all cars can rock them with pride. The Purosangue can, however, and while this isn't a mod for most people, it certainly makes it a bit more interesting. Signed by 412donklife, the images shared above are renderings, and we suspect that a few enthusiasts are out there rubbing their hands together and looking into how they can make theirs look like this. But would you approve of this tune?