CGI Fairy Puts Some Hair on This Ferrari Purosangue's Chest

All the Ferrari Purosangue wanted for Christmas was a bulked up design, and the rendering world has made its wish come true. The digital illustration shared down below made its way to the World Wide Web right before the Winter Holidays, and it portrays the Italian super crossover with a new body kit.
Changes revolve around the exterior, with ildar_project on Instagram rearranging its pixels to make it look more menacing. The result is something to write home about, as this is arguably one of the best-looking virtual takes on the Ferrari Purosangue that we have seen so far.
The wheel arches have become more pronounced, and the side skirts are bigger. Out back, the diffuser has been updated to look sportier, and it incorporates an additional brake light in the middle, F1-style. It still has cutouts for the quad exhaust pipes, only these have also changed, as they have a new shape.
Moving over to the tailgate, we can see two additional spoilers above the OEM taillights, and a much bigger one at the top of the rear windscreen. The Prancing Horse logo has been blacked out, and this probably applies to the hood emblem too, and maybe to the one in the middle of the grille. However, since the digital artist chose not to mess around with it anymore at the time of writing, we couldn’t tell you anything about other CGI updates.
In the real world, the Purosangue has turned out to be so well-received that Ferrari is no longer accepting orders for it. When they ramp up production to 15,000 vehicles annually, almost 20% of them will be Purosangues, so that’s nearly 3,000 units rolling off the line each year, which is less that its biggest rival, the Lamborghini Urus, whose deliveries exceeded 5,000 copies in 2021. It is also more expensive than the Raging Bull’s super crossover, and depending on the market, it can cost almost twice as much.
But the Urus isn’t its only rival, as it is also positioned against the likes of the Aston Martin DBX707 and Bentley Bentayga Speed. The poshest offering in the high-end crossover segment is still the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, though this one, and the Bentley Bentayga, are more focused on luxury than straight-line and cornering performance.
As the Prancing Horse’s chief said during the unveiling earlier this year, the Purosangue is “a Ferrari,” so this means that it rocks serious firepower. The 715 hp (725 ps / 533 kW) and 528 lb-ft (716 Nm) of torque produced by the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, which is hooked up to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, enables the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.3 seconds. Top speed stands at 193 mph (310 kph), according to the official spec sheet.
