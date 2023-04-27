This Ferrari 360 Spider Is a Manual Dream Waiting for Summer

Every gearhead on the planet remembers the good days of motoring when you could still have a full-blown exotic with a manual transmission. The stick shift may be dead in modern-day supercars, but it lives on in their predecessors, including the pictured Ferrari 360 Spider.
The replacement to the F355 hit the assembly line at Maranello in 1999, with Pininfarina styling and better everything compared to its predecessor. The aerodynamics, chassis, brakes, and power were further refined, and it was offered in two body styles, coupe and convertible.
Both had a longitudinal rear mid-engine and rear-wheel drive layout and used the same 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V8. The engine's output is nothing to write home about today, but it was impressive almost two and a half decades ago. Rated at 394 hp (400 ps/294 kW), and with 275 lb-ft (373 Nm) of torque available, it rocketed the supercar to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.5 seconds. Due to the weight penalty over its fixed-roof sibling, the open-top model was one-tenth slower. Top speed stood at over 183 mph (295 kph) in the former and 180+ mph (290+ kph) in the latter.
In addition to the less desirable six-speed automated transmission, the 360 was also offered with a six-speed manual, making it a dreamy peach in today's market. The pictured one is presented in a three-pedal configuration, and it came to life at the home of Ferrari back in 2004. It has just under 18,000 miles (28,970 km) under its belt. A full-service history backs up the mileage, and the accompanying images reveal that it wasn't abused and that it is in a lovely shape both inside and out and under the hood, where the sonorous V8 is found beneath the glass panel.
Delivered new to the United Kingdom, this Ferrari 360 Spider left the factory floor in right-hand drive, and it has been in the possession of the same owner for the last 12 years. It features a red paint finish on the outside, and it has tan leather wrapped around the bucket seats, door cards, and lower parts of the dashboard. The interior is basic, but it has aged like a fine wine, and the lack of a large infotainment screen and all the latest bells and whistles makes it even more appealing than its modern-day equivalent, namely the Ferrari F8. On top of that, this 360 Spider has a stick shift, whereas the F8 does not, so the usual weekend drive is even more engaging.
Advertised by SilverstoneAuctions for their Iconic and Classic Car Sale scheduled for May 20, the modern-day supercar is on the lookout for a new owner to cherish it for years to come. Are you that person?
