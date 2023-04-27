Yamaha SR500 Bruto Combines Classic With Custom, Won’t Mind Going Off the Tarmac

Few parts have been left untouched, so this clearly isn’t your run-of-the-mill SR500 project.
The work of Analog Motorcycles is frequently featured on autoevolution, and we can't seem to get enough of their custom stunners. What you’re looking at here is an older project from Tony Prust and his squad, but it’s worth looking at even today – a full decade after the transformation process was carried out.
In its previous life, the said specimen used to be a stock Yamaha SR500 from the model-year 1978, but it’s been dubbed Bruto following Analog’s transformation. The commission came from a lad named Mark Waton, who sought a nimble one-off suitable for both urban riding and occasional off-road outings on weekends, with the ability to carry two occupants.
Once they’d taken the donor apart, the custom wizardry began with a thorough refurbishment of its powerhouse. Then, the original exhaust header got heat-wrapped, while the silencer was replaced with a reverse megaphone silencer made of stainless-steel. The latter hails from Dime City Cycles, and it’s accompanied by an aftermarket air filter on the intake side of things.
Behind the inhaler sits a handmade aluminum tray, hosting a four-cell battery from Ballistic Performance. As far as the suspension upgrades are concerned, you’ll find a Suzuki GSX-R's inverted forks supporting Bruto’s front end, and they’re secured via new triple clamps. Moreover, its rear section rests on premium Gazi Suspension shocks with piggyback reservoirs and progressive springs.
Front-end stopping power is summoned by modern wave rotors, Hel brake lines, and repurposed calipers from the aforementioned Gixxer. To finish things up in the unsprung sector, Tony’s specialists wrapped both wheels in dual-purpose Shinko 705 rubber, then they moved on to the cosmetics. The SR500’s subframe has been revised, looped at the back, and ultimately topped with a handsome seat upholstered by Rod’s Designs.
An LED lighting strip occupies the rearmost section of the frame tubing, while a discreet inner fender keeps road debris at bay. On the other hand, the front fender was shaped using the original unit, with bespoke brackets holding it in place. Analog retained the stock gas tank, but they scraped off the factory paint and applied a clear coat over the raw metal surfaces.
Contrasting black graphics and gold pinstripes complete the color scheme, and the upper portion of the tank features a riveted panel and a replacement filler cap. In the cockpit, we’re greeted by a digital Koso instrument panel, clip-on handlebars, and top-shelf hand controls of aftermarket origin.
Additionally, there’s a single bar-end mirror mounted on the left-hand side. Right ahead of these goodies, the Analog crew added an all-new headlamp and tiny LED turn signals to round out Bruto’s lighting package. We bet Mark was over the moon once he saw how the customization process turned out, but we’re not sure how much he was charged to make it happen.
In its previous life, the said specimen used to be a stock Yamaha SR500 from the model-year 1978, but it’s been dubbed Bruto following Analog’s transformation. The commission came from a lad named Mark Waton, who sought a nimble one-off suitable for both urban riding and occasional off-road outings on weekends, with the ability to carry two occupants.
Once they’d taken the donor apart, the custom wizardry began with a thorough refurbishment of its powerhouse. Then, the original exhaust header got heat-wrapped, while the silencer was replaced with a reverse megaphone silencer made of stainless-steel. The latter hails from Dime City Cycles, and it’s accompanied by an aftermarket air filter on the intake side of things.
Behind the inhaler sits a handmade aluminum tray, hosting a four-cell battery from Ballistic Performance. As far as the suspension upgrades are concerned, you’ll find a Suzuki GSX-R's inverted forks supporting Bruto’s front end, and they’re secured via new triple clamps. Moreover, its rear section rests on premium Gazi Suspension shocks with piggyback reservoirs and progressive springs.
Front-end stopping power is summoned by modern wave rotors, Hel brake lines, and repurposed calipers from the aforementioned Gixxer. To finish things up in the unsprung sector, Tony’s specialists wrapped both wheels in dual-purpose Shinko 705 rubber, then they moved on to the cosmetics. The SR500’s subframe has been revised, looped at the back, and ultimately topped with a handsome seat upholstered by Rod’s Designs.
An LED lighting strip occupies the rearmost section of the frame tubing, while a discreet inner fender keeps road debris at bay. On the other hand, the front fender was shaped using the original unit, with bespoke brackets holding it in place. Analog retained the stock gas tank, but they scraped off the factory paint and applied a clear coat over the raw metal surfaces.
Contrasting black graphics and gold pinstripes complete the color scheme, and the upper portion of the tank features a riveted panel and a replacement filler cap. In the cockpit, we’re greeted by a digital Koso instrument panel, clip-on handlebars, and top-shelf hand controls of aftermarket origin.
Additionally, there’s a single bar-end mirror mounted on the left-hand side. Right ahead of these goodies, the Analog crew added an all-new headlamp and tiny LED turn signals to round out Bruto’s lighting package. We bet Mark was over the moon once he saw how the customization process turned out, but we’re not sure how much he was charged to make it happen.