Scrambled 1974 Honda CB360T Restomod Is Classic Two-Wheeled Goodness at Its Finest

Between this gorgeous one-off and a stock CL360, we would definitely pick the former after seeing what it’s all about.
Known to the wider public as Slipstream Creations, James Fawcett likes to get involved in several trades at his workshop in St. Louis, Missouri. Motorcycle customization is one of them, but not every bike-modding venture goes on to become a fully-fledged one-off. For instance, the specimen we’re about to look at is more of a restomod rather than an all-out custom, and it can make any lover of tiny UJMs go weak at the knees!
As the starting point for this project, James used a Honda CB360T from the model-year 1974, which displayed a mere 3,782 miles (about 6,100 km) on the odo. His client pitched a scrambler makeover, but the donor’s quintessential spirit was to remain intact – on a cosmetic level, at least. The end result is an absolute marvel, so let’s cut to the chase and start dissecting how Slipstream got to this stage.
Since the little Honda hadn’t been ridden for several decades, its powertrain and framework were in dire need of some TLC. As such, they got treated to a comprehensive refurbishment once the CB360 was dismantled, and the same fate was later experienced by the factory fuel tank. All these goodies look as good as new, while the front and rear fenders are both custom units manufactured in-house.
Out back, James performed some mild, yet effective frame surgery, fitting an LED lighting strip and a handmade seat pan in the process. The subframe is topped off with a flat bench seat – the logical choice for a scrambled CB360T. Right beneath the saddle, one may find a custom-built tray hosting the bike’s battery and upgraded electrics. The Keihin carbs sitting ahead of this module are original, but they’ve been reconditioned and subsequently blessed with aftermarket pod filters.
On the exhaust side of things, the motorcycle’s 34-hp parallel-twin makes use of high-mounted pipework ending in reverse megaphone silencers. The mufflers were fashioned from scratch using stainless-steel, while the headers got heat-wrapped to keep temperatures in check. Rounding out the powertrain-related work is a modern electronic ignition system supplied by Charlie’s Place of Glendale, California.
The underside of the engine is kept out of harm’s way thanks to a tailor-made skid plate, further boosting this machine’s off-roading prowess. In and around the cockpit area, the CB360 features a grilled headlamp, LED turn signals, and a new handlebar equipped with aftermarket paraphernalia. Whereas most craftsmen would replace the standard instrumentation, Sir Fawcett opted to retain and restore the motorcycle's stock dial.
Consequently, the digits shown on its analog odometer still indicate the true mileage – a nice little touch demonstrating Slipstream’s attention to detail. The final bit we need to cover is the unsprung sector, where you will now spot fresh aluminum rims linked to stainless-steel spokes. Dual-sport knobbies provide ample grip both on and off the pavement, while the CB360T’s front brake was upgraded with a drilled disc and an overhauled caliper.
Having attained its current form a few years back, this retro stunner isn’t one of Slipstream’s recent endeavors, but it’ll be worth talking about for a long time to come! There’s no word on how much the customer was charged, though, so it would be mere guesswork to try figuring out the pricing aspect of this whole ordeal. In any case, we can probably all agree that James Fawcett knocked it straight out of the ballpark.
