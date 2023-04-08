The Backburner Might be the Cutest Honda CB360T Street Tracker We’ve Ever Seen

There are countless ways to customize a twin-cylinder Honda from the seventies, and the shop behind this stunning CB360 has certainly mastered at least one of them.
Built by Mike and Peter Muller of Federal Moto (FM) in 2017, this adorable CB360T one-off has a captivating story worth telling before we dive into the mods. The little Honda had previously belonged to an ex-girlfriend of Peter’s, but it remained in his possession once their relationship ended.
As FM’s fraternal duo was busy with other projects, however, the bike sat idle (and in pieces) at the back of their shop for nearly four years. Eventually, an eager fellow got in touch with the Mullers, intending to commission a build of his own after seeing their previous endeavors. Federal doesn’t normally take client orders due to the budget constraints and tight deadlines they come with.
Things were a bit different this time around, though, as taking the commission would motivate Peter and his brother to finally resurrect the 1976 CB360T. Using the classic UJM as a starting point was the first condition their customer had to agree to, with the other two being complete freedom of expression and an upfront payment.
FM got the lad’s approval on all of the above, so the customization process began without delay. While putting the motorcycle’s twin-cylinder engine back together, they found that it was in desperate need of a complete overhaul. Both carbs have been rebuilt and fitted with foam air filters, all the internals were either refurbished or replaced, and the transmission got treated to an extensive makeover.
The guys chose to retain the original exhaust headers, but had them freshened up, heat-wrapped, and ultimately topped with reverse megaphone silencers. Once the powertrain-related work was out of the way, Federal Moto proceeded to clean the CB360’s main skeleton, then they shortened and looped its subframe in preparation for a new seat.
An elegant leather saddle rests atop the modified tubing, while the custom tray stashed underneath is home to an electronic ignition system and a lithium-ion battery. Completing the rear-end equipment is a discreet inner fender, along with an LED taillight and aftermarket turn signals attached near the upper shock mounts. There’s a tailor-made fender at the front, too, joined by a grilled headlamp that looks all business.
FM’s artisans wanted to extract some additional stopping power up north, so they revamped the brake caliper and had it mated to a drilled rotor. This upgraded setup is actuated via a premium master cylinder paired with Goodridge lines. For ample grip both on and off the asphalt, the wheels were cloaked in dual-purpose Enduro 3 Sahara tires from Metzeler.
In the cockpit, we find youthful analog dials, an aftermarket handlebar, and stylish Biltwell grips, as well as unobtrusive Posh switchgear all-round. Lastly, the paint job was executed by Gus Abarca from The Iron Stables. It features a superb white finish on the frame and fuel tank, complemented by gold Honda wing graphics for contrast.
The rest of the bike is mostly black, and it was nicknamed The Backburner once the transformation process came to an end. Given the extended time spent by this CB360T in limbo before the makeover took place, that sobriquet seems more than appropriate. Now, it’s unclear how much the client was actually charged, but we’ll bet he was blown away by what Mike and Peter came up with!
