2007 - 2011 Honda CR-V Recalled Over Detaching Rear Trailing Arm From Frame Corrosion

Honda’s best-selling vehicle in the United States of America has been recalled in great numbers. More specifically, the Japanese automaker has called back 2007 to 2011 models to the tune of 563,711 vehicles.
The affected population consists of vehicles that were registered in the Salt Belt, beginning with Connecticut. Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, big ol’ D.C., and Wisconsin included.
Accumulation of road salt causes the vehicle’s frame to corrode. Honda doesn’t rule out the possibility of a detached rear trailing arm, which increases the risk of a crash. The automaker’s North American division received a field report alleging frame corrosion back in September 2018, followed by a plethora more to date. No fewer than 61 customer complaints have been submitted thus far in the U.S. market alone, with the most recent of the lot filed with Honda in March 2023.
The Japanese automaker previously recalled quite a few vehicles in Canada in 2019 over the same concern. The North American division acknowledged the problem last month as per the document attached below. Honda further explains that the frame corrodes from the inside out due to accumulation of de-icing agents entering the frame through drainage holes. No fewer than four part numbers are listed in the document published by the federal watchdog, all for the rear floor compartment.
Affected vehicles were manufactured in the period between March 6th, 2006 and December 5th, 2011. Technicians have been instructed to inspect the frame for corrosion and determine the remedy in case of what’s going on there. If the rear trailing arm bolt can’t be removed, the frame will be repaired or the vehicle repurchased. If the bolt can be removed, a support brace will be attached to lower the risk of a crash in case of trailing arm failure. If the bolt falls off with the trailing arm held on by the bracket, then repair or repurchase.
Owners who have paid in the past for any repair service related to said problem are eligible for reimbursement because said problem is now the subject of a recall. Owners will be notified by first-class mail by May 8th.
Honda redesigned its compact utility vehicle in 2022 for the 2023 model year. The sixth generation since 1995 is currently going for $28,410 sans destination charge as per the build & price tool. Combustion-only variants feature a 1.5-liter turbo connected to a continuously variable transmission. It develops a respectable 190 horsepower and 179 pound-feet (243 Nm) of torque.
The hybrid powertrain is a little bit costlier because it’s exclusive to better-equipped trim levels. The Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid are $32,400 and $39,100 at press time. AWD by default, the hybrid offers 204 horsepower and 247 pound-feet (335 Nm) of twist.
