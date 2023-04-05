Brat-Style 1976 Honda CB360T Is Fine Art in Custom Bike Form, Looks Intoxicating

If you ask me, this reworked UJM is even sexier than a vintage icon of British origin, and that’s a pretty tall order to fill.
Paint jobs, furniture fabrication, and custom motorcycles are all part of James Fawcett’s repertoire, so he’s what you might call a man of many talents. The lad operates as Slipstream Creations in St. Louis, Missouri, with twin- and single-cylinder Hondas from the seventies being his favorite motorcycles to work on.
What you’re seeing here had once been a stock 1976 CB360T, which was bought and modified by Sir Fawcett in 2015. His customization recipe displays a great deal of Brat-style influences, but the coolest part about it is that everything besides the upholstery was taken care of in-house. James turned to none other than his mom when it came to wrapping the saddle in brown leather, and we’d say Mrs. Fawcett really worked wonders.
The flat bench seat is placed on a looped subframe, concealing a handmade electronics tray beneath the padding. Attached to the rearmost portion of the frame tubing are new turn signals, an LED taillight, and an inconspicuous license plate bracket. Lower down, we see a trimmed version of the factory rear fender, accompanied by a secondary inner unit to keep road debris at bay.
A layer of black powder coating covers the CB360’s framework in its entirety, and the standard gas tank got swapped with a 1976 CB500T’s module. The Honda badges from the original tank are still in play, though, lying atop a gorgeous blue finish complete with aqua, navy, and white details.
James performed an extensive makeover in the cockpit as well, installing a fresh speedo, an aftermarket handlebar, and elegant brown grips that match the seat upholstery. Further ahead, there’s a retro-looking headlamp encased in a new, chrome-plated housing, along with LED blinkers akin to those found at the back.
Rounding out the upgraded equipment up front is a slim fender manufactured from scratch, but Slipstream’s solo mastermind also went to town in the unsprung sector. There you’ll find youthful stainless steel spokes and powder-coated rims, enveloped in a grippy pair of Shinko tires.
Ample front-end stopping power is made possible thanks to a refurbished brake caliper and a drilled rotor fitted during the overhaul. The bike’s 34-hp, 357cc parallel-twin inhales through Mikuni VM30 carburetors and top-shelf air filters from K&N’s inventory. On the other hand, exhaust gases escape via reverse megaphone mufflers, but a bespoke center stand had to be fashioned in order for these new silencers to fit.
Electrical upgrades are also plentiful, comprising a Charlie’s Place electronic ignition, Dynatek coils, and a high-output charging system supplied by Rick’s Motorsport Electrics. Lastly, the powder coating made its way onto the specimen’s fork legs and engine covers, as well as its wheel hubs and triple clamps. Abundant chrome plating provides contrast here and there, while making the blue paint and brown leather pop out even more.
