M1/7 Black Is a Murdered-Out 1982 BMW R100RT Stripped of Its Touring Overalls

Thanks to its versatility and dependable nature, Motorrad’s classic R100 lineup is a favorite among custom motorcycle builders.
The bike-modding architects at Analog Motorcycles won’t shy away from experimenting with different marques, so there’s no shortage of diversity in their build portfolio. However, Tony Prust and his crew seem to be particularly fond of BMW’s old-school airheads, because they keep coming back to such donors on a regular basis.
Built in 2017 and subsequently nicknamed M1/7 Black, the specimen we’re about to inspect had once been an ordinary R100RT from the model-year 1982. Gone are the Beemer’s bulky touring overalls, with its fuel tank being the only piece of stock bodywork still in play. Behind it lies a replacement subframe from Analog’s proprietary catalog of bolt-on parts, and the two-up saddle found up top was fabricated by 83 Seats.
At the back, we see a bespoke rear fender carrying LED lighting and an unobtrusive license plate holder, while the space beneath the seat is home to a tailor-made electronics box. The tray hides Motogadget’s m-Unit control module and an EarthX lithium battery. Supporting all this equipment are adjustable Koni shocks with progressive springs, accompanied by rebuilt forks with Race Tech valve emulators up front.
The M1/7 Black carries a second, custom-made fender in between the forks, and it benefits from additional stopping power thanks to Hel brake lines, EBC discs, and overhauled calipers. After powder-coating the standard snowflake wheels, Tony’s gurus cloaked their rims in a pair of Avon Roadrider tires for ample grip.
Motoworks Chicago took care of rebuilding the motorcycle’s 980cc boxer-twin, which was partially powder-coated black thereafter. Furthermore, the exhaust headers received a layer of ceramic coating, and they now terminate in reverse megaphone mufflers co-developed by Analog and Cone Engineering.
Front-end lighting originates from a state-of-the-art Denali M7 headlamp, firmly attached to custom brackets. The bike’s cockpit is an absolute charm, as well, featuring a CNC-machined top clamp, Koso EX-02 instrumentation, and an all-new Renthal handlebar. In turn, the latter wears Motogadget bar-end turn signals and Motone switches, along with a set of underslung rear-view mirrors.
A fresh clutch lever and front brake master cylinder from Magura are also present, while those stylish grips were supplied by Lowbrow Customs. Billet aluminum foot pegs round out the updated ergonomics package, and a groovy pair of tank badges replace the original BMW roundels. Last but not least, the final thing for us to cover is the machine’s stealthy paintwork.
Executed by Kiel’s Kustoms, the color scheme is a mixture of gloss- and matte-black finishes topped with equally understated grey highlights. Analog Motorcycles’ specialists don’t publicly disclose the pricing aspect of their projects, so one can only guess how much the M1/7 Black might have ended up costing. Given the extent of the modifications, it’s safe to assume that it wasn’t cheap by any stretch of the imagination.
