Royal Enfield Grand Trunk Express Is a Bespoke Continental GT Named After a Railway Line

Inspiration for custom builds can be found in many places, oftentimes where you’d least expect.
Nowadays, Federal Moto (FM) operates solely out of Chicago, Illinois, but there used to be two separate workshops up until a few years ago. Founder Shaun Brandt took care of the garage located across the border in Canada, which was actually the firm’s original base of operations. Meanwhile, the U.S. outpost was run by brothers Mike and Peter Muller.
They’re the authors behind the snazzy Continental GT pictured above – a project commissioned by Royal Enfield back in 2017. Federal’s fraternal duo wanted to pay tribute to the marque’s home country of India, so they’ve nicknamed this custom stunner Grand Trunk Express. The sobriquet refers to a long railway line running between New Delhi and Chennai, which is where Royal Enfield is headquartered.
Moreover, the paintwork was inspired by the passenger trains you’ll find on that route, consisting of a two-tone blue color scheme and yellow highlights. As for the customization process itself, the Mullers began by ditching a great chunk of OEM hardware, including the 2014 Continental GT’s gas tank, subframe, and twin shock absorbers.
Then, they reworked the stock swingarm to accommodate a monoshock arrangement, which employs the sturdy damper and spring of a Triumph Speed Triple. Right above this tailor-made suspension setup, one may find a bespoke subframe manufactured in-house and an all-new brown leather seat. At the rearmost portion, FM installed a tiny fender and an LED lighting strip to round things out.
Peek center-stage, and you’ll spot a vintage Honda CB360’s fuel tank fronted by a myriad of high-grade aftermarket goodies in the cockpit. These include clip-on handlebars, Biltwell grips, and Posh switches, as well as a single Koso dial acting as both a speedo and tachometer. Front-end lighting comes from a grilled headlamp and discreet LED blinkers mounted on the former’s brackets.
A second custom-made fender tops off the new equipment up north, while the motorcycle’s standard Excel hoops were mated to fresh stainless-steel spokes and Metzeler Lasertec tires. Moreover, its brakes are now actuated through high-pressure lines supplied by Goodridge.
Federal Moto’s specialists didn’t leave the air-cooled 535cc thumper untouched, either, fitting it with stainless-steel fasteners, brushed aluminum covers, and a carb conversion kit from Indimotard. Now breathing via an all-new Mikuni inhaler, the single-cylinder engine also received a stealthy layer of satin black paint on the outside. Then there’s the modified exhaust system.
Mike and Peter kept the factory header, but they’ve chopped off the muffler, added internal baffles, and finished things off with black heat wrap and a stainless-steel shield. Well, Federal Moto clearly went to town and spared no expense on this project, which they’ve completed in just one month. We’d say the fruit of their labor speaks for itself, wouldn’t you agree?
