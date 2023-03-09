Royal Scrambler Is a Custom Enfield Continental GT Elevated to New Heights

If you ask me, I’d go with the Royal Scrambler over an unmodified Continental GT any day.
To say we dig the custom beauties created by Analog Motorcycles (AM) would be a bit of an understatement, because Tony Prust’s experts really go to town on every project they undertake. The bike showcased in this article’s photo gallery was no exception, and the commission came directly from Royal Enfield around 2016.
Nicknamed the Royal Scrambler, this sexy thing used to be a bone-stock 2014 MY Continental GT in its previous incarnation. Tony and his guys were given carte blanche design-wise, but the build had to be completed in a mere six weeks for that year’s edition of the Mama Tried Show. As soon as the donor rolled into their shop, AM’s bright minds went straight to work.
Let’s start by looking at the powertrain sector, where you will now find higher-spec valve springs and a premium camshaft from Hitchcock, as well as an Amal 932 carb topped with K&N air filtration hardware. All these goodies were installed by Moto & Motor of Northbrook, Illinois, but the high-mounted custom exhaust and perforated heat shield have been fabricated in-house.
Having wrapped the engine covers in a textured layer of black powder coating, the Analog squad moved on to the Enfield’s running gear. They rebuilt the OEM forks with new springs and gold valve emulators from Race Tech – the same brand that supplied the GS-3 shock absorbers found at the other end.
These modules lift the Continental GT by approximately two inches (50 mm), and the rear shocks support a modified subframe which keeps proportions nice and tight. Attached to this reworked skeleton is a handmade fender carrying a Bates-style taillight, as well as LED blinkers and a superb solo saddle upholstered by Dave Purney.
Underneath the seat pan, the AM crew fitted a custom-built tray whose purpose is to house an EarthX battery. In keeping with the scrambler design theme, the motorcycle’s wheels got cloaked in chunky TKC 80 knobbies from Continental’s range. At the front, you’ll notice an aftermarket headlamp held in place via a tailor-made bracket, along with tiny LED turn signals and a Moose Racing aluminum handlebar.
The latter bears Motone switchgear, stylish Lowbrow Customs grips, and a Nissin front brake master cylinder, all accompanied by a round pair of underslung mirrors. Instrumentation comes in the form of a digital Koso speedometer, while HEL brake lines provide some additional stopping power when needed.
For the most part, the paint job was handled by regular collaborator Kiel’s Kustoms, but the pinstripes are the work of Brando. Lastly, the Royal Scrambler was going to participate in an ice riding event at Mama Tried, so Analog proceeded to outsource an extra set of wheels which they’ve enveloped in studded tires.
