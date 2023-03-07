One-Off Triumph Thruxton Monaco Looks as Exquisite as the Place It’s Named After

Many bespoke two-wheelers can be described as beautiful, but this one is downright seductive.
Among other things, custom motorcycles can be inspired by powerful mythological entities, legendary racers and cars, or even places. The latter is what Tamarit Motorcycles looked to when building their 120th project, and the nickname they’ve chosen leaves no room for interpretation as to which location we’re talking about. Spoiler alert: it hosts one of the most hyped races on the Formula One calendar.
Simply dubbed Monaco, the bike you’re seeing here had once been a regular Thruxton 900 from Triumph’s lineup. It shares a few traits with two of Tamarit’s other recent builds, Emerald and Circe, both of which were featured on autoevolution in the past. Such characteristics are joined by a healthy dose of originality to make this machine a true one-off, and the level of workmanship is absolutely top-notch.
There are tons of noteworthy features at work here, but the one you’ll most likely notice first is the handmade monocoque structure seamlessly blending the fuel tank, seat base, and tail section into a single unit. The brown leather upholstery covering the bike’s saddle makes its way onto the fuel tank, where it covers the receiver module for an RFID ignition system.
We find Tamarit badges and a minimalistic filler cap adorning the new tank, while the rear section is supported by a gorgeous, custom-built subframe. An LED taillight can be spotted at the southernmost portion, along with a stylish emblem depicting the motorcycle’s nickname and build number.
Tamarit stashed all the electrical bits and pieces in the tail section, which can be lifted by way of a hydraulic mechanism they’ve fashioned from scratch. Lower down, Monaco flaunts an all-new monoshock suspension setup that connects to a heavily modified swingarm, as well as a fiberglass rear fender. The bracket holding it in place was machined out of solid brass.
Having ditched the Thruxton’s stock wheel out back, the guys proceeded to fit a lenticular module in its stead, then they’ve added a gold drive chain and a swingarm-mounted license plate holder to top things off. At the opposite end, you’ll be greeted by a gyroscopic LED headlight, fresh triple clamps, and tiny fender, all of which were manufactured in-house.
The forks’ topmost sections are now embellished with spring-like add-ons, while the cockpit area carries Motogadget instrumentation and clip-on handlebars. In terms of engine-related mods, one may spot K&N air filters and a bespoke two-into-two exhaust, but what’s even more interesting is the new in-frame oil cooling system devised by Tamarit’s specialists.
Premium brake calipers from Beringer provide ample stopping power, and a drilled sump guard protects the underside of the parallel-twin mill. Last but not least, Monaco’s bodywork got wrapped in a glossy layer of navy-blue, accompanied by an abundance of brass and chrome plating elsewhere.
