One-Off Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Looks Jaw-Dropping, Calls Itself El Presidente

Well, we do think El Presidente would make a pretty fit ride for some high-ranking official or even the head of state.
Deus Ex Machina is a global phenomenon in today’s custom bike world, but it was on Australian soil that it had first emerged several years ago. The firm’s original Sydney-based shop is where this modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 came into existence, and the project was commissioned by a client named Ben.
He’s the co-owner of two successful businesses in Bondi Beach (a coastal Sydney suburb), but his downtime is partially reserved for the joys of riding. Having owned the INT650 in stock form for a while, Ben decided that it was time to give it a custom makeover during the early days of 2022. After doing some research on the web, he wasted no time getting in touch with Deus.
They discussed which way the build ought to be heading stylistically, then the transformation process for what was to become El Presidente got underway. Deus started by shortening the Interceptor’s subframe to tighten up its rear-end geometry, and a local leather expert was tasked with upholstering a flat bench seat in the meantime.
Using stainless-steel as their material of choice, the Aussies crafted a new pair of fenders to replace the factory parts at both ends. The rear unit is topped with a retro-looking taillight, aftermarket turn signals, and an inconspicuous license plate bracket to keep things street-legal. In terms of suspension upgrades out back, you will find higher-spec Ikon shock absorbers with progressive springs.
Additionally, the motorcycle’s forks got beefed up by means of fresh internals to suit the rear-end mods, and its wheels received a set of vintage-style tires. Over in the cockpit area, one may spot a replacement handlebar characteristic of what you’d normally find on a bobber.
It comes equipped with underslung mirrors and discreet switches developed by Motone, while the chunky OEM dials were swapped with a single Motogadget item. This same brand supplied a keyless ignition module, which further contributes to keeping the cockpit free of any clutter. All the electronics are wired via a Black Box control unit from Tom Gilroy’s Purpose Built Moto.
Moving on to the final touches, Deus’ bike-modding architects sent El Presidente’s engine covers to a regular collaborator for a session of chrome plating. Its custom-made fenders were polished to a mirror finish, and all these shiny parts (along with the already-chromed stock fuel tank) work in unison to achieve a visually cohesive result.
Last but not least, the original exhaust headers were cloaked in titanium heat wrap and fitted with a pair of reverse megaphone mufflers at the end. El Presidente wasn’t a complex project by Deus Ex Machina’s standards, but the modifications they performed are very effective, indeed!
