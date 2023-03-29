Widebody Rolls Cullinan Goes Against Black Badge Trend, Lowered on Forged AGL60s

In the past, our dream cars were mostly with four doors and elegant rear captain’s chairs or with two doors, and the main focus was on the driver. Nowadays, we usually wish for ultra-luxury super-SUVs, which are actually five-door behemoths that have nothing in common with sportiness or style.
Well, do not mind me, I am just a little mad that BMW is making Minecraft-like M2s or double-coffin grilled M4s and that Ford is being left as the last of the Mohicans in the ICE-powered muscle car segment. I get it, passenger cars – including sports cars – are an endangered species due to the invasive nature of the crossover, SUV, and pickup truck hype.
Heck, even exotic makes like Ferrari and McLaren have abandoned the traditional sports car ethos (or consider to), in favor of building high riders. As such, after the Bentley Bentayga paved the ultra-luxury CUV path and Lambo’s Urus showed the super-SUV way, now we are just waiting for the 715-horsepower V12-powered coach-door Ferrari Purosangue to start deliveries, as well as for the 738-hp BMW XM plug-in hybrid to trigger convulsive feelings of outrageousness among fans.
In the meantime, let us remember that there is one behemoth of the ultra-luxury super-SUV crowd that is considered to be the current king of the aftermarket world. That would be the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a V12-powered monster with 563 horsepower (or 591 ponies if we talk about the Black Badge) under the hood and the allure of a clothing cabinet, when seen from certain angles. Alas, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, hence the massive sales (for such an exotic piece of metal, that is) flaunted by Rolls-Royce during the record period of deliveries of 2022, along with the $500k+ transaction prices.
Curiously, even with such massive MSRPs, clients are still not content with the OEM appearance of the Cullinan and love to send it to various aftermarket outlets for additional tuning, customization, and personalization. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have yet another eloquent example courtesy of the custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury, who have uncovered yet another potentially outrageous Cullinan that was tastefully or horrendously (depending on your POV) modified by Orlando, Florida-based Ultimate Auto.
Although it’s not a Black Badge, this white-on-white Rolls-Royce Cullinan is like a spring flower – all shiny and chromed. Only the tires and the tinted windows are left black on this build project’s exterior – the rest is all silver and white attire, including the widebody kit – which is said to be a Novitec Spofec piece of aerodynamic art. Then, everything rides lowered on 24-inch forged AG Luxury AGL60 SPEC3 aftermarket wheels, which are dressed up with a ritzy brushed polished finish and chromed lip. Cool, right?
