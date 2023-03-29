Turquoise Yachts Launches Infinite Jest Yacht With Expansive Beach Club and Sky Lounge Gym

Turquoise Yachts, the Turkish builder of large custom superyachts, has announced the launch of a new and exciting superyacht named Infinite Jest. The 246-foot (75-meter) watercraft was formerly known as Project NB69 and boasts exterior design by Vallicelli Yacht Design.
The naval architecture of this fascinating yacht was completed in-house, with a sleek yet sporty silhouette. It features a steel hull and aluminum superstructure whose styling is a balanced combination of simple, elegant lines and a powerful dynamic look. This exquisite equilibrium is most noticeable in the geometry of the front canopies, the low angle of the transom slope, and the bulwarks surrounding the side decks. The exterior is basically a harmonious mix of soft and rigid elements that combine for an overall sleek profile.
The yard says the originality of this yacht’s styling is best seen in the sheer line, which it describes as follows, “A tight line starting in the bow area, that then, at the center of the boat, becomes a curved concave line that gently slopes down towards the aft. With a profile more reminiscent of sporty sailing, the low angle of the transom slope and the very long forward overhang, make this 75m yacht appear long, slender, and elegant despite her interior volume.”
As for interior design, Turquoise Yachts is collaborating for the first time with Dutch studio Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design to make the interior living space of Infinite Jest a dynamic experience of its own. Up to 14 guests will be able to hop aboard the superyacht and enjoy luxurious accommodation spaces. The yacht has an owner’s suite, five guest staterooms, and one VIP cabin. It will also have 10 crew cabins, a captain’s cabin, and a convertible hospital.
The owner will benefit from a luxurious main suite with a private deck and an office. The owner’s private exterior area can be accessed directly from the upper deck and is furnished with an outdoor dinette, sunbathing cushions, and a Jacuzzi.
One of the standout features of the Infinite Jest yacht is its expansive full-beam beach club that not only opens aft to the swimming platform but also on the sides. Shell doors on either side convert into extended terraces on the water.
Another noteworthy amenity is the sky lounge gym located on the sun deck. It boasts fully opening windows that allow panoramic views of the surroundings.
A central tender garage can accommodate a full-length 33.4-feet (10.2-meter) limousine tender, along with a multi–purpose guest tender, the crew tender, and multiple jet skis. As any respectable luxury superyacht, Infinite Jest also boasts a touch-and-go helicopter pad on the upper deck.
In terms of propulsion, Infinite Jest will be equipped with twin Caterpillar 3516C engines of 2575 BHP each (1920kW) that will propel the vessel to a maximum speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph/ 32 kph). Naiad stabilizers will ensure comfort both at sea and at anchor.
The Infinite Jest superyacht is set to begin sea trials in the following months, with delivery to its owner scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.
Turquoise Yachts has recently launched the 53-meter (173-foot) superyacht Jewels, and currently, the shipbuilder has six yachts under construction, including Vento and Toro, both of which are over 250 feet long.
