NFL Billionaire's $180 Million Superyacht Is a Striking Exercise in Exorbitance

When a little friendly competition between billionaires, the pressure of the perceived public image, and many millions come into play, a masterpiece can be born. Lady S, the 69th superyacht in the world by size, is one such masterpiece.
Lady S is a fully-custom build by Netherlands-based luxury shipyard Feadship, launched in October 2018 and delivered to the owner a few months later, in 2019. Internally known as Project 814, Lady S has been with the same owner, U.S. billionaire entrepreneur and NFL boss Daniel Snyder, since launch, and it makes sense, seeing how it was built to his exact specifications.
Snyder is perhaps best known for being the owner of the Washington Commanders, previously known as the Washington Redskins NFL team. He’s worth about $5 billion, give or take a few cents, and an estimated $180 million of that is tied up in his beautiful, totally outrageous, and luxurious Lady S superyacht.
Today, Lady S remains the largest project ever done by Feadship, and among the top 100 in the world by size, thanks to its 93-meter (305-foot) total length. It’s also among the most popular charter platforms out there, drawing a very specific type of customer – the kind that can easily afford to splurge some $1.7 million for a single week during peak summer season. That doesn’t include fuel and additional expenses, by the way.
ultra-deluxe superyacht. With a classic silhouette with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, it was designed as the perfect, very fancy, family boat, which, in turn, is reflected in its popularity as a charter. Feadship describes it as a “beautiful and contemporary jewelry box” and that’s not an exaggeration. Under that timelessly classic exterior hides a very surprising interior, with a certain ostentatiousness about it, but balanced by elegant touches and some restraint.
The exterior design by Michael Leach was done in collaboration with Snyder and the family, on a Feadship De Voogt Naval Architects platform. The interiors are by Reymond Langton, the go-to London-based design studio for superyachts with a bit more… pizzaz. And pizzaz is definitely something that abounds onboard Lady S.
For starters, this superyacht is among the first to showcase the so-called “statement beach club” that was big at the time and is now showing signs of making a strong comeback. With Lady S, you don’t get to just lounge around on any old swimming platform, but you do it on an area that could run in some design competition – and win it, hands down.
The beach club also features a large wellness area here, including a hammam, and additional entertainment options, before spilling to the outdoor area, where water fun can be had. Since Lady S was designed from the start with the idea of offering the perfect family vacation, its garage is packed with all manners of water toys, from flyboards and waverunners, to seabobs and jetskis and inflatables, and two tenders painted in Snyder’s team colors.
Accommodation onboard is for 12 guests across seven cabins, including the master suite that, for all we know, was never shown to the general public for privacy reasons. A crew as large as 33 sleeps in 14 cabins, and is always on hand to cater to all the whims and wishes of the guests.
outstanding amenities include a large helipad that can turn into an extra–shaded, if needed – sun deck, a two-level IMAX cinema, a jacuzzi, a professional-grade gymnasium, folding terraces, and the bow deck that can be anything from a basketball court to an additional tender garage. All the guest suites have 8K television sets, and the large pool features a gorgeous underwater bar and a rain shower. There’s no sense in getting out of the pool for a drink if you can do it right there, by integrating the bar stools into the pool itself, is there?
Powered by Caterpillar engines, Lady S maxes out at 18 knots (20 mph/33.3 kph) and cruises at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22.2 kph) for a range of well over 6,500 nautical miles (7,480 miles/12,038 km). It features at-anchor stabilizers for enhanced comfort, and state-of-the-art equipment for safe and smooth passage. It is, in short, beauty and brains, and brawn all wrapped up together in one gorgeous, ostentatious package.
