Bonkers Bird-Shaped Trimaran Concept Features Wave-Piercing Main Hull and Two Outriggers

The luxury yacht market is in continuous change, as sustainability, cutting-edge technology, and exploration play an increasingly important role for the modern yacht owner. As a result, we’re seeing more and more interesting and disruptive design concepts. The latest we’ve come across is the brainchild of Turkish yacht designer Aras Kazar, who has recently revealed the renderings for a new superyacht concept named Wakinyan.
Kazar’s new creation is actually a trimaran concept that signals a dramatic departure from conventional yacht design. The vessel is 427 feet (130 meters) long, has an 85-foot (26-meter) beam, and boasts an unusual and futuristic exterior design that puts it among the craziest and boldest we’ve seen in the industry.
Its name comes from “Wakínyan,” the Lakota word for “thunder,” which also translates as “Thunder Spirits” or “Thunder Birds.” And that’s no coincidence, as the trimaran is described as a “thunderbird” on water, and its sleek, angular shape is meant to emulate a bird floating on the water.
The gigantic-sized bird is made of aluminum and features a sharp, pointed bow and an imposing main hull with two smaller side hulls - outriggers - that indeed reminisce of a bird’s wings when seen from above.
Each deck is wrapped in floor-to-ceiling tempered glass, allowing plenty of natural light to flood the interior from all angles and creating a seamless transition between interior and exterior spaces. Not to mention the glazing provides guests onboard with spectacular panoramic views of the surrounding ocean.
The open main deck aft is covered by a sculptural wave-like structure that offers shade from the sun and shelter from the rain.
Kazar envisioned a vessel with a unified look that conveys the same feelings of relaxation, and calm inside and out.
“The interior design follows the soft, gentle, cloudy feeling of the exterior,” the designer explained. “Wakinyan is designed to make you feel calm and relaxing whether you are enjoying it from inside or just looking at it from outside.”
Designed to accommodate 12 guests, Wakinyan includes five guest staterooms and one master suite for the owner, alongside crew cabins. Not many details are provided about the layout, but it seems the superyacht concept will be equipped with a state-of-the-art spa, an aft deck swimming pool, and generous lounging spaces.
In the luxury yachting segment, sustainability and social responsibility are important values at the moment, and shipbuilders that do not align their offerings with the new environmental ethics can no longer compete. This is something that designers know all too well, and most of their new creations come with electric propulsion systems. This is also the case with the Wakinyan concept, which is envisioned with all-electric and hydrofoil technology that enables it to reach a top speed of 32 knots (37 mph/59 kph).
Wakinyan is the latest addition to Aras Kazar’s portfolio of disruptive designs, joining the ranks of futuristic vessels like Ono and Noy.
