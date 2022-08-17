This Sharp Gigayacht Concept Inspired by Spartan Helmets Is an Elegant Floating Villa

As far as gigayacht concepts go, there are no boundaries to what the imagination of an experienced designer can conceive. Turkey-based freelance yacht designer Aras Kazar proves just that with the renderings of his latest superyacht concept ONO.
Aras Kazar has more than ten years of experience in the yacht design industry and is known for creating rather minimalist yachts with futuristic, sleek lines. His latest project is a stunning 492-foot (150-meter) mammoth yacht with a mysterious personality, designed to look like “an unknown object hovering above the horizon.”
Featuring a peculiar wedge-like profile with a sharp inverted bow and a sleek tapered superstructure, ONO is described as “one of the most assertive designs” coming from Aras Kazar and “one of the most extraordinary yet realistic concepts in the mega yacht industry.”
The megayacht’s menacing, sharp exterior design is said to draw inspiration from Spartan helmets. And indeed, if you’re in the vessel’s wake and observe it from the stern, it does resemble a helmet. Otherwise, it looks very futuristic with its black color scheme and choice of construction materials. Tempered glass, aluminum, and fiberglass seem to dominate in terms of build composition.
Additionally, the renderings reveal some cutting-edge technical elements as well, like the fold-out platforms amidship and the solar panels mounted on the rooftop. Inside these foldable terraces, the designer fitted a garage for water toys and a waterside movie theater for the ultimate ocean entertainment experience.
Another design element that stands out is the supersized foredeck, with an elongated bow that fits a helipad, and the almost 90-degree drop from bow to stern.
Meanwhile, the aft deck isn’t lagging behind, housing an infinity pool that cascades down onto the beach club below. The impressive design is completed with a generous swim platform that offers direct access to the ocean, as well as a dedicated space for waterside cocktails.
If we step onboard the 150-meter gigayacht concept, we can characterize it as a “floating villa.” This is because it features not one but three master cabins, five guest staterooms, and enough suites to accommodate a full crew. Of course, there are generous areas both indoors and outdoors for lounging, socializing, and entertaining. Among these, there is a swimming pool, a platform for jet-ski and other marine toys, the offshore movie cinema, a helipad, and more.
As you can see, Kazar’s aim with this futuristic concept seems to be to spoil owner and guests with plenty of opulent amenities, specific to extravagant, high-class megayachts.
The freelance yacht designer seems to have been absent from the yachting world in the last year or so, but now he promises to reveal a few more projects in the coming months, and we cannot wait to see what his vivid imagination comes up with next.
