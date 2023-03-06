MTT-Shield Superyacht Concept Is Designed for Long-Range Journeys in Utmost Comfort

The synergy between the automotive and yachting worlds has given birth to stunning designs in the past. Racing and muscle cars, in particular, have served as inspiration for yacht designers on several occasions. And though superyachts can’t really replicate the performance of a race car, they certainly can borrow some of its styling elements.
The latest automotive-inspired superyacht concept comes from Swiss design studio Messerschmitt Yachts and is called MTT-Shield. The renderings unveiled by the company show a nearly 260-foot (79-meter) superyacht based on an already constructed hull from Nobiskrug.
Conceived as a “long bonnet racing car on the sea,” the MTT-Shield superyacht boasts a sporty look with a dynamic hull and an elongated beam. The minimalist profile harmoniously combines clean lines with floor-to-ceiling glazing on all decks, and the designers claim it is meant for long-range journeys across all types of waters in total comfort.
It’s important to note that the extended bow is not there just for aesthetic purposes, as it also serves as one of three ways to board the yacht. It accommodates a helipad to welcome owners and VIP guests. It also houses the yacht’s tender garage where the owners can stow away plenty of water toys, including a 33-foot (10-meter) primary tender, a RIB, two Sea-Doo PWCs, and the rescue boat.
Guests can also get aboard MTT-Shield using the large swim platform at the stern. This is actually the main entrance and features a wide, hydraulically extendable glass entryway that leads guests into the beach club bar area. Twin staircases take them to the main deck aft.
Here, they can start enjoying the lush yachting experience thanks to a large jacuzzi and sunbathing platform. Sliding glass doors offer access to the main saloon and the sky lounge. The main saloon extends the full width of the deck and is in the vicinity of a dining area with seating for 12 and a bar. Large slide-away doors open the space on both sides and offer guests spectacular views of the ocean.
Accommodation on board is for twelve guests across eight staterooms, including the master suite, two doubles, two VIPs, and four twin cabins. The owner’s stateroom can be found on the main deck, and it comes complete with a private office and balcony.
The designers envisioned the MTT-Shield with various luxury amenities that make it suitable for both private journeys and charter use. Some of the most notable include a fitness area, a pool, and a lounge area on the sundeck, along with a fully-equipped spa area that comes with a hammam, a plunge pool, a massage area, and a sauna on the lower deck. The yacht also has no less than three Jacuzzis, the largest one being located forward on the sundeck.
Another standout feature of this design is the central elevator that connects the four levels on board. A well-thought-out layout with a separate staircase and elevator meant to be used by the 17 crewmembers ensures guests will meet a crew only if they need them.
Last but not least, the designers say the MTT-Shield superyacht will be capable of a cruising speed of 12 knots (13.8 mph) and a range of 6,500 nautical miles (7,480 miles).
