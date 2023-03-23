Minimalistic Starwave Superyacht Concept Boasts Sporty Silhouette and a Timeless Aesthetic

Spanish designer Jay Aberdoni has lifted the lid on yet another superyacht concept, a sleek-looking vessel named Starwave.
The renderings for the new conceptual design show a 187-foot (57-meter) explorer yacht that the designer describes as “effortless with a hint of classical elegance.”
With more than ten years of experience in yacht design, Aberdoni is a true visionary who dares to push the boundaries with his creations. He even mentioned in a past interview that he aimed to provide modern yacht owners with a different way of experiencing maritime life.
After a fruitful stint as a senior yacht designer for Alberto Mancini Yacht Design, a world-renowned studio that has come up with some really impressive yacht concepts, Jay Aberdoni decided to start his own studio. So far, he has released three concepts ranging from 233 to 272 feet (72 to 83 meters), namely Posterity, Dust, and Prelude.
Starwave is Aberdoni’s fourth model in his series of independently designed yachts and comes complete with the designer’s most notable “trademarks” - the extensive use of glass and the sporty profile, which were also present in his past creations.
Boasting a minimalist, streamlined design with clean flowing lines, the new conceptual ship perfectly fits in the contemporary yachts category. It features a fully enclosed stern and low bulwarks, with a design that is said to “portray serenity on the outside.”
The superyacht also flaunts uncompromised living spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide uninterrupted views of the surrounding ocean and flood the interior with natural light.
For Aberdoni, erasing walls equals enhancing quality of life. That is why the transition between indoor and outdoor spaces is made through glass railings that give the illusion that the yacht is connected with the horizon.
Offering the best yachting experience to those onboard was also the aim when envisioning the outdoor living spaces of Starwave. Guests will be able to relax on big lounge sofas and sunbeds, while a large pool invites them to take a dip. The above-mentioned high glass rails will protect them from the wind. A second pool can be observed on the flybridge, which also has a lounging area and sunpads.
At the stern, the beach club extends via a folding platform that provides direct access to the ocean. The beach club also doubles as a health club with the addition of gym equipment and a sauna.
Starwave would offer accommodation for up to 10 people across five staterooms. The owner would benefit from a master suite designed as an oasis for relaxation. When tired of exploring the yacht and the amenities it has to offer, guests can go explore the surrounding ocean, as the vessel would also be able to accommodate a 33-foot (10-meter) limousine tender and some jet skis.
The interior spaces follow the same minimalistic aesthetic, boasting a neutral color palette and simple yet elegant contemporary furnishings.
The signature pirate flag is also present at the stern of Starwave, just like all the yachts designed by Jay Aberdoni.
