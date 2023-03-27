Lioness V Is Still a Head-Turner, the Ultimate Floating Luxury Toy

There are two undeniable truths in the world of luxury yachting. One is that billionaires and superyachts are a match made in heaven. The other is that upgrading is a temptation that’s impossible to resist. This means that no matter how large and stunning a billionaire’s yacht is, he’ll always be looking for a shinier toy. Luckily for the Lioness V, it wasn’t ditched for the younger model, instead they both stayed in the family.
Back in 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo was making waves with photos of his fabulous vacation onboard a luxury yacht. He wasn’t enjoying St. Tropez on his own, but together with the yacht’s owner himself, and his family.
That’s what happens when one of your buddies happens to own a multimillion-dollar pleasure craft. It wouldn’t be the last time when Ronaldo was spotted onboard one of Robert Green’s yachts, and he wouldn’t be the only famous guest. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Moss were also invited to enjoy the billionaire’s floating luxury toys.
Believe it or not, the star-studded 110-foot (33 meters) Lionchase is the smallest pleasure craft in Robert Green’s personal fleet. Unlike other wealthy yachting enthusiasts who go from one yacht to another, Green has apparently kept all of his three luxurious boats. Lionchase (a Mangusta 108) is the smallest, followed by the Lioness V (a 207-foot/630-meter Benetti) and the Lionheart (a 295-foot/90-meter Benetti).
The Lioness V was the original Lionheart, back in 2006. It was custom-built for Green by one of the oldest and most prestigious builders in the world, the Viareggio-based Benetti. But you could hardly guess its age, judging only by its ultra-glamorous appearance. The lavish yacht that was later renamed Lioness V and refitted in 2018, oozes Italian sophistication. Its timeless exterior was designed by the legendary Stefano Natucci, and the Argent Design interior matches it perfectly.
There is absolutely nothing dated about the Lioness V’s vast spaces, showcasing dark glossy wood in combination with soft cream furnishings and an abundance of greenery. The exotic, Zen-like inspiration is obvious throughout, from the extensive use of natural materials to the intricate decor items and massive statues.
It’s hard to pick a favorite spot onboard. It could be the majestic sun deck, dominated by an elevated swimming pool that’s surrounded by plush sun pads. Next to it, a full bar is ready for fun evenings, boasting plush seating that’s specifically placed in order to enjoy the stunning panoramic views, and built-in speakers.
The master suite is also located on this deck, and it’s as sophisticated as a loft apartment. In addition to a separate dressing room and bathroom that’s just as richly decorated as the suite itself, the owner has access to a private lounge and separate office. The main deck also houses three double cabins, with two more located on the lower deck. All in all, the Lioness V is comfortable enough for up to 12 people, with 18 crew members onboard.
Green’s glamorous superyacht wouldn’t be able to charge over $650,000 during high season for one week onboard, if it weren’t packed with top-notch amenities. No matter how good a yacht looks, what folks want is to have fun onboard and on the water.
This means watching movies at the yacht’s own luxurious cinema (on the main deck), working out in the gym or even playing golf, and relaxing in the hammam after a busy day.
HP Volvo engines. The mothership, on the other hand, doesn’t excel when it comes to performance. Its Caterpillar engines are enough for a moderate cruising speed of 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph) and the glam boat rarely travels too far from Monaco.
A decade after the Lioness V’s debut, its billionaire owner added a new member to the family. The new Lionheart is bigger and bolder and comes with the same Benetti pedigree. This 2016 model (the FB262) is one of the largest Benetti yachts ever built, said to be worth $150 million. But the original Lionheart (currently known as Lioness V) is still an emblematic Italian yacht, truly fit for a billionaire.
