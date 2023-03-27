Lioness V Is Still a Head-Turner, the Ultimate Floating Luxury Toy

There are two undeniable truths in the world of luxury yachting. One is that billionaires and superyachts are a match made in heaven. The other is that upgrading is a temptation that’s impossible to resist. This means that no matter how large and stunning a billionaire’s yacht is, he’ll always be looking for a shinier toy. Luckily for the Lioness V, it wasn’t ditched for the younger model, instead they both stayed in the family.

18 photos Photo: IYC