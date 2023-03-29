Billionaire Heir’s Sumptuous Floating Mansion Is an American Classic

Today’s famous billionaires typically go for the top Dutch yacht builders, when it’s time for a new custom luxury toy. But a few of the richest people in the U.S. preferred local brands, and their all-American pleasure craft are now some of the most impressive luxury yachts in operation.
One of the most eye-catching superyachts displayed at the Palm Beach International Boat Show a few years back was an American 190-footer (58 meters). The high contrast between its midnight blue hull and bright white superstructure instantly turned heads. It was for sale at the time, asking for $25 million. And even though it was hardly a youngster (built in 2009) Unbridled looked impeccable and was undoubtedly one of the event’s top attractions.
People don’t often get the chance to admire a billionaire’s floating mansion up close. Unbridled allegedly belongs to the man who had inherited the amazing Wrigley fortune. His great-grandfather William Wrigley Jr., had founded what would become a chewing gum empire, in 1891.
William Wrigley was named after him, and he inherited his father’s fortune, together with his brother and sister. Even if the famous company was sold to Mars in the early 2000s, William will always be known as one of the Wrigley heirs (and billionaires). The Unbridled luxury yacht was up for grabs again in 2022, but is no longer for sale, and the unchanged name would suggest that it still belongs to its original billionaire owner.
Unbridled is one of those yachts that exude an air of classic elegance, even though they were built in modern times. As a charter yacht, it’s fitted with all the common amenities and entertainment options that people expect on cruises, but both its sharp silhouette and lavish interiors remind us of the “gentlemen’s yachts” era.
At nearly 200 feet, the Unbridled offers spectacular volume across its decks, adding up to 15,000 square feet (almost 1,400 square meters). This makes a comfortable floating mansion for up to 16 guests (plus a 13-people crew).
The main deck houses the full-beam master suite, with a private study included, plus his-and-her bathrooms fitted with an elegant bathtub and a steam shower, for a spa-like experience. Next to it, there’s a convertible cabin that can be turned into a children’s room, or used for accommodating the nanny or the security staff. This is often seen with luxury yachts that are mostly used for family vacations.
It certainly had the right qualities for that. Its twin Caterpillar engines of more than 2,000 HP enable it to hit up to 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph) which is impressive for a yacht its size. Plus, with a range of more than 3,600 nautical miles (6,600 km) at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22 kph) it’s easy to see why Unbridled is no stranger to remote locations.
The other guests also get to enjoy comfortable accommodation across four additional cabins, that are located on the lower deck. All of them include en-suite bathrooms and are as elegant as the fanciest hotel rooms, but offer different configurations, for more flexibility (two come with Queen-size beds, and the other two with double beds).
Everybody can get together in the vessel’s main salon or in the skylounge, which is one of the most spectacular areas on board. It’s like the perfect entertainment center, including a full bar, not just one but two flat-screen TVs, a games table, and plenty of plush seating scattered throughout.
But one of its distinctive features is a separate media room, which the owner often uses for editing all the underwater footage. The yacht’s ability to reach remote locations is a must for diving enthusiasts, and Unbridled’s owner is allegedly one of them. As you can guess, the old pleasure craft also comes with a plethora of toys, plus top-notch diving equipment.
To stay in shape, the American yacht was refurbished once, back in 2016, and refitted again in 2019. This included a full repaint (it’s no easy task to maintain the beautiful dark shade that was part of the original exterior by Geoff van Aller) plus an overhaul of the interior furnishings.
No matter how modern it gets, Unbridled still looks classic, and that’s mostly due to its sumptuous interiors, styled by Patrick Knowles. Just the fact that they boast more than 20 different types of wood (including mahogany, rosewood, and Macassar ebony) send us back to the golden era of elegant, wooden yachts.
shows off its American DNA. It’s one of the top models built by Trinity Yachts, for sure, but not the only one. The historic builder is also famous for beauties such as Cocoa Bean, Mine Games, and New Horizon.
