Rossinavi's Alchemy Superyacht Is Designed for Pure Enjoyment of the Sea

Owning a luxury pleasure watercraft and exploring our beautiful planet’s oceans is a dream shared by many but fulfilled by few. Having the opportunity to contribute to the building process of your own yacht is an even greater achievement. Italian shipbuilder Rossinavi has recently announced the launch of the custom-made superyacht Alchemy, commissioned by a seasoned yachtsman who has been very much involved in every aspect of the design.
Built in collaboration with London-based design studio Vitruvius, Alchemy is a 215.5-foot (65.7-meter) tri-deck superyacht with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure that is both classic-looking and slightly futuristic.
It was developed and completed entirely over Zoom in December 2019, with the exterior design signed off by Vitruvius’ founder Philippe Briand. The yacht is based on Vitruvius’ Lifestyle principles, meaning the focus was on maximizing outdoor, social, and wellness spaces. Interior design and outdoor styling were taken care of by Enrico Gobbi of Team for Design.
The owner of Alchemy is a man who, after chartering different yachts twice a year for 20 years, decided it was finally time to invest in his dream yacht to fully enjoy with family and friends. During those years, he did more than just swimming and sunning himself, as Briand described them as a “thorough and knowledgeable client” with a precise list of needs and preferences for Alchemy. “Every line, every single volume of the yacht has been scrutinized,” said designer Philippe Briand.
“I was very lucky to meet this owner, who guided and empowered the entire team involved in the creation of his superyacht. A real ‘Alchemy,’ as the name evokes, a combination of elements which leads to an original and refined result [...] that fits perfectly with what Vitruvius Yachts represents,” the founder of Vitruvius Yachts also commented.
As per the client’s brief, the motor yacht was designed to cater to living outside and supporting wellness of spirit. A whopping 3,552 square feet (330 square meters) of alfresco space offers the owner and their guests plenty of opportunity to emerge in the yachting experience and enjoy the surrounding ocean. This expansive outdoor space is evenly divided between the three decks and includes multiple lounging and dining areas, a barbecue, numerous sunpads, a hot tub, and entertaining areas.
When it comes to the interior, the client has put his personal touch on every little detail as well, so several areas onboard Alchemy boast bespoke furniture pieces, like the one-of-a-kind oversized couch in the main saloon. Each of the motor yacht’s five guest staterooms also features unique furniture and is embellished with individual artworks sourced by the owner during their trips all over the world.
Team for Design styled the interior in such a way as to create a calm and soothing atmosphere. Together with the owner, they opted for natural materials such as teak combined with white stone for surfaces and a soft color palette, including beige and ivory shades, for textiles, wall coverings, and upholstery.
The most noteworthy feature of Alchemy is a colossal, suspended staircase situated right in the heart of the yacht in the main salon. It has glass steps supported between white Carrara marble walls and also features some leather accents. This elegant staircase leads up to the bridge and then the upper deck.
Special attention was also paid to lighting design. The vessel has a hatch that can be opened during the day to let natural light flood the interior. When the hatch is closed, indirect lights concealed behind panels and marbles take over and create special reflections on the marble surfaces.
Last but not least, Alchemy boasts a generous garage to carry all sorts of water toys and equipment, from paddleboards and windsurfs to water skis and two tenders of 23 ft and 26 ft (7m and 8m) long, respectively. Mountain bikes, inflatable docks, and a waterslide are also stowed away in the garage.
The 215.7-foot Alchemy comes with twin diesel-electric Caterpillar (C32) 12-cylinder 1,115 hp engines running at 2100rpm. It features pod propulsion to minimize the energy loss between the engines and navigation speed. This kind of propulsion system also provides high efficiency, low noise levels, and environmental sustainability due to the significant reduction of carbon emissions. According to the builders, the superyacht will comfortably cruise at 12 knots (14 mph/22 kph) and will be able to reach a maximum speed of 16 knots (18 mph/30 kph). Sea trials are set to begin in the coming weeks.
