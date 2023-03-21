The Largest U.S.-Built Private Superyacht Belongs to a Billionaire Heiress, And It Shows

All superyachts are commonly described as “floating resorts,” but none fits the description better than the Aquila. Still the largest luxury superyacht ever built in the U.S., but reborn in the UK, this 13-year-old beauty is the epitome of billionaires’ luxury toys.
Truth be told, U.S.-built superyachts rarely match the craftsmanship and exquisite style of their Dutch or Italian counterparts, who still dominate the market. But there is one name that can easily make it to the top, at least glamour-wise, and that is Aquila.
This American superyacht doesn’t pretend to be innovative, extra powerful, or to have any environmental concerns. It’s a shameless party boat for the ultra-rich, flaunting its over-the-top luxuries without a care in the world.
A couple of years ago, LL Cool J, Magic Johnson, and Samuel L Jackson were showing the world how much fun they were having onboard this lavish, 281-foot (85.6 meters) yacht. It’s no surprise, considering that you’d have to be a celebrity in order to afford spending close to $1 million for one week onboard. This is how much it costs to indulge in all the pleasures that Aquila has to offer.
Even today, this continues to be the largest private yacht ever built in America since the 1930s. It’s surpassed only by the 300-foot (91.4 meters) Voyager, built in 1997. But Voyager was originally a commercial ship, known as Candy Trader, and was converted into a superyacht just a few years ago, in 2019.
Aquila’s destiny took a drastic turn just one year after its launch. It was sold by its wealthy original owners, Charles and Diane Gallagher, for a whopping $150 million. That is how it entered a famous family of billionaires and superyacht owners – the Waltons. Aquila is allegedly still owned by Ann Walton, the daughter of Walmart’s co-founder, Bud Walton. Nancy Walton Laurie, his other daughter, was also the long-time owner of another famous superyacht, called Secret.
The new ownership brought a total transformation for the American beauty. In 2016, following a year-long refit, it was reborn as a completely different yacht. In addition to being the largest yacht ever built in the U.S., it also became the largest refit completed in the UK. The Pendennis Shipyard was in charge of the massive project, which was impressive enough to fetch the prestigious World Superyacht Award a year later, in 2017.
If “over-the-top” seems like an exaggerated description, here is what you can expect onboard Aquila. An eight-people jacuzzi is considered huge for a superyacht. Well, Aquila boasts a 12-people, glass-edged jacuzzi on the sundeck. Basically, all the guests onboard can have a jacuzzi party anytime, because there are six staterooms altogether, plus an additional staff room.
One massage room would also be considered enough for one superyacht, but not for Aquila. It has two massage rooms on separate decks, in addition to a generous spa area, and a fully-equipped gym that gets plenty of natural light thanks to the skylight, while also being much more spacious than the standard.
Moving on to the owner’s suite, the private deck alone is the size of an apartment, sprawling over 60 square meters (645.8 square feet). Picture a giant suite with panoramic windows, a private study, his-and-her bathrooms, and even a hair salon. There’s even a separate owner’s salon, which reveals a stylish bar, called “The London Bar,” plus sophisticated, plush lounge seating.
There aren’t many yachts out there with a chandelier as the pièce de résistance. The one we’re talking about cascades over all four levels, through the lobby. This is the 30-foot (over 11 meters) waterfall chandelier that dazzles, literally and metaphorically, everyone onboard.
While this opulent chandelier is the crown jewel, every element of this yacht’s interior design oozes sophistication. Even the color palette is an unusual one in today’s world, where most superyachts are “clean” and peaceful. Compared to that, Aquila combines cool silvers with deep browns, highlighted by heavy, precious materials, including an abundance of marble and velvet.
To top things off, even Aquila’s water toys and tenders are luxurious. First of all, its huge garage is big enough for five tenders, while most yachts typically sport one or two. Secondly, they include a Vikal Custom Limousine, an Intrepid Custom 350, and a Riva AquaRiva Cento.
a luxury toy in its own right. Yet, when it comes to a billionaire family, it’s just one of the multiple tenders that come with the main superyacht. Last but not least, a huge 28-people crew is ready to cater to the lucky guests, as if they weren’t spoiled enough.
For now, this famous American pleasure craft continues its work as one of the top luxury charter yachts, while also being privately enjoyed by its billionaire owners. After all, who would want to part for good with such a spectacular vessel?
