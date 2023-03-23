Rolls-Royce Luxury Sedan Taps Into Its Ghost-y Look, And We Absolutely Love It

Is there such a thing as the perfect luxury sedan? To me, the title went to the Rolls-Royce Ghost. But I was wrong because after deeming it the ‘best-of-the-best’ in terms of posh four-door models, I had the chance to take it out for a spin. And it was at that point that I realized I was wrong.
Was I unlucky? Maybe, because the one I spent some time with last fall was rather disappointing. That’s despite the €420,000 (equal to $450,000+) price tag attached to it.
The company rep who gave me the keys after I signed my name on the paper said I was the only one complaining about squeaky plastics. But he didn’t hold the answer to the ‘why’ question. The Ghost is a phenomenal car, don’t get me wrong, though it does need some more refining before it can live up to the Rolls-Royce name. Or at least the one that I got to push around did.
Every time I see a Rolls-Royce Ghost either online or in the real world, I cannot help but exhale gently from my nose. At the same time, I’d secretly still buy one with the money that I don’t have just because it’s absolutely beautiful. Speaking of pretty copies, the one pictured in the gallery above has stolen my heart. You may not be able to tell what’s so special about it, besides the numerous OEM gizmos that make it a great ride, and that’s even better in this writer’s book.
Here's a hint: it’s the wheels. Looking very similar to the stock ones, they fill the arches even better. And they still sport the stock center caps, as they were especially engineered for that purpose. AG Luxury stands behind these alloys that are available in multiple sizes, from the very decent 19-inch ones, to the rather large 24s. The biggest offering measures 26 inches in diameter, and we think it’s a bit too much for the luxury sedan, and it probably suits its high-riding sibling, the Cullinan, better.
Made of aerospace grade forged aluminum, this set is not entirely dedicated to vehicles that bear the signature of Rolls-Royce. No, sir (or ma’am), because there are other high-end machines that feature it. A quick look on the wheel maker’s official website reveals that there are multiple Mercedes-Benz S-Classes sporting them, as well as a Bentley Flying Spur, a Cadillac Escalade, a GMC Yukon Denali, and even a Toyota Alphard minivan. Thus, if you were looking for exclusive alloys, then these are not the ones for you, though we reckon that for an eye-watering amount, you could convince a company to make you an exclusive set. And since you can afford a Ghost, chances are you will think the sum is pocket change.
