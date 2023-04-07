Custom 1975 Honda CB400F Cafe Racer Is So Handsome It’ll Make You Green With Envy

Emerald green paint and brown leather upholstery? Now, that's what we call a match made in heaven.
It’s no secret that Honda’s old-school CBs are an absolute charm for custom bike builders to work on, and Tom Gilroy of Purpose Built Moto (PBM) is among the craftsmen who dig these trusty UJMs. As such, the Aussie was understandably thrilled when a guy named Paddy visited his garage in Gold Coast, Queensland, accompanied by a CB400F from the model-year 1975.
The four-cylinder Honda was in dire need of some TLC, though, as it had previously been involved in an accident and dumped multiple times. Tom, along with his team of bike-modding specialists, didn’t think twice about taking the commission, and what they came up with is one hell of a sight to behold!
First things first, the beat-up CB400F saw its forks repaired and triple clamps replaced altogether, then it underwent a much-needed powertrain makeover. The 408cc inline-four engine received a top-end rebuild, while its carbs have been overhauled and subsequently mated to DNA air filters. On the other hand, the stock exhaust headers are still in play, but they now end in a fresh reverse megaphone muffler.
Additionally, the motorcycle’s clutch was upgraded with modern plates and springs for good measure. Deciding to keep the CB400F spirit alive by retaining the stock fuel tank, Tom and his crew started to envision what could be done at the rear end. They ended up ordering a bolt-on tail section from PopBang Classics, which required absolutely no subframe mods to fit.
There’s a ravishing brown leather saddle taking pride of place in between the tank and tail, with a handmade electronics tray hidden underneath. At the back, one may find a pair of dual-function LEDs acting as both taillights and turn signals, as well as a compact license plate holder.
PBM gave the original wheel hubs a good scrub and laced them to 18-inch Excel rims, wearing Heidenau K34 rubber on both ends. Right above the front wheel, you’ll see a bespoke aluminum fender held in place via stainless-steel brackets, but there’s more custom sorcery to be found further up.
Inside the factory headlight bucket, the lads fitted a much brighter LED bulb to keep the road ahead nice and lit for Paddy. New blinkers are attached to the headlight ears, and we notice twin aftermarket gauges sitting above all this equipment. That brings us to the cockpit, where Purpose Built Moto installed clip-on handlebars, elegant leather grips, and bar-end mirrors.
Adjustable levers also make an appearance, and the electrics are wired through a Black Box control module from the shop’s very own catalog. Finally, the bike’s bodywork was enveloped in a stunning coat of emerald green, while the rest of its equipment has either been finished in silver or left unpainted for contrast.
The four-cylinder Honda was in dire need of some TLC, though, as it had previously been involved in an accident and dumped multiple times. Tom, along with his team of bike-modding specialists, didn’t think twice about taking the commission, and what they came up with is one hell of a sight to behold!
First things first, the beat-up CB400F saw its forks repaired and triple clamps replaced altogether, then it underwent a much-needed powertrain makeover. The 408cc inline-four engine received a top-end rebuild, while its carbs have been overhauled and subsequently mated to DNA air filters. On the other hand, the stock exhaust headers are still in play, but they now end in a fresh reverse megaphone muffler.
Additionally, the motorcycle’s clutch was upgraded with modern plates and springs for good measure. Deciding to keep the CB400F spirit alive by retaining the stock fuel tank, Tom and his crew started to envision what could be done at the rear end. They ended up ordering a bolt-on tail section from PopBang Classics, which required absolutely no subframe mods to fit.
There’s a ravishing brown leather saddle taking pride of place in between the tank and tail, with a handmade electronics tray hidden underneath. At the back, one may find a pair of dual-function LEDs acting as both taillights and turn signals, as well as a compact license plate holder.
PBM gave the original wheel hubs a good scrub and laced them to 18-inch Excel rims, wearing Heidenau K34 rubber on both ends. Right above the front wheel, you’ll see a bespoke aluminum fender held in place via stainless-steel brackets, but there’s more custom sorcery to be found further up.
Inside the factory headlight bucket, the lads fitted a much brighter LED bulb to keep the road ahead nice and lit for Paddy. New blinkers are attached to the headlight ears, and we notice twin aftermarket gauges sitting above all this equipment. That brings us to the cockpit, where Purpose Built Moto installed clip-on handlebars, elegant leather grips, and bar-end mirrors.
Adjustable levers also make an appearance, and the electrics are wired through a Black Box control module from the shop’s very own catalog. Finally, the bike’s bodywork was enveloped in a stunning coat of emerald green, while the rest of its equipment has either been finished in silver or left unpainted for contrast.