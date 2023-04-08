The Latest Tesla Recall Affecting the Model 3 Can't Be Fixed With a Software Update

Tesla tries to fix most of the problems its cars might experience with a software recall, even when a hardware component is involved. In the case of the latest Model 3 recall, the EV maker cannot fix the problem over the air, and the cars need to book an appointment at the nearest service center.
Tesla fans have questioned whether the term "recall" is appropriate for a fix delivered through an over-the-air software update. On the other hand, the NHTA insists that all safety-related issues be named recalls, no matter how they are fixed. After all, a software problem causing a safety issue can only be fixed with a software update, but it's still a safety issue.
Not all safety issues with Teslas are software-related, though, and in some cases, the cars need to get to a service center to have components replaced or other "hardware" fixes. The latest such issue affects 422 units of the Model 3 in the U.S. produced between January 2018 and March 2019. The recall was issued to fix a problem with the front suspension lateral link fasteners, which may loosen over time and cause the lateral link to separate from the sub-frame. This is not a new problem but an extension of a previous recall affecting 2019-2021 Model 3 and 2020-2021 Model Y vehicles.
Tesla says that the drivers of affected cars might hear an unusual noise emanating from the front suspension. If this is ignored, the lateral link separation can lead to a shift in the wheel alignment, causing instability and increasing the risk of a collision. The recall was initiated after 25 warranty claims and two field reports were filed about the Model 3's lateral suspension link starting from January 2019.
Interestingly, the safety recall report mentions that an investigation into the production records for the affected vehicles showed that all torque and angle values fall within production control limits. Still, Tesla identified a correlation between vehicles with customer complaints and certain torque and angle record characteristics and decided to issue a recall "out of an abundance of caution."
The front suspension lateral link on Model 3 vehicles is attached to the sub-frame using two fasteners. If they become loose or separate from the sub-frame, it will cause the lateral link to separate as well. This makes the car less controllable, hence the risk of a collision. Tesla says it is unaware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths related to this problem. Affected owners will have to book an appointment with Tesla Service.
The vehicles identified through Tesla's investigation will be inspected for proper torque of the fasteners that secure both front suspension lateral links to the sub-frame. If a loose or missing fastener is found during the inspection, Tesla Service will fasten it to the correct specification. If the problem caused further damage to the vehicle, Tesla Service would replace the damaged components. Tesla also promises that customers who have replaced the lateral link fasteners or other components at their own expense before the recall notification would be eligible for reimbursement.
