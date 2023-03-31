Austere Yamaha SR500 Type 7D May Be the Raddest Scrambled One-Off You’ll See All Day

There’s absolutely no need for an intricate color scheme on a custom-built machine that looks this good.
We can’t seem to get enough of Auto Fabrica’s customs and their signature style, one defined by elegance, minimalism, and clean lines. Brothers Gazmend and Bujar go about their daily business in the English resort town of Southend-on-Sea, where they’ve been operating as Auto Fabrica since 2013. A full decade after the workshop’s inception, there are more than 30 bespoke masterpieces in their portfolio.
Browsing through the build archive, you’ll notice two platforms that Bujar and Gaz have a strong affinity for – old BMW airheads and Yamaha’s classic SR lineup. The latter is what we’re here to talk about today, in the form of a scrambled SR500 built a few years back and dubbed Type 7D.
It has many of the succulent traits we’ve seen on the Type 7E, but with a stealthy twist that really sets it apart from its twin. As the donor was being dismantled, the fraternal Auto Fabrica duo decided to ditch all the stock bodywork components aside from the fuel tank. They cleaned the SR500’s skeleton and got rid of any redundant tabs, while the subframe has been shortened, looped, and fitted with a neat LED taillight at the back.
Resting above the new tubing is a custom seat pan topped with generous padding and black suede upholstery, all of which are supported by progressive Hagon shocks. On the other hand, the front suspension was upgraded with stiffer fork springs to complement the reworked arrangement down south.
We’re greeted by handmade aluminum fenders at both ends, and the bespoke sorcery continues in the unsprung sector. There you’ll find premium trial tires hugging a pair of 18-inch rims, which are laced to the SR500’s wheel hubs via stainless-steel spokes. Up high at twelve o’clock, the Type 7D carries a replacement headlight and LED blinkers mounted on the lower triple clamp.
As for the southernmost turn signals, they’re neatly attached to the upper shock mounts, so as to keep the motorcycle's rear end looking as clean as possible. Moreover, its cockpit area is equally tidy thanks to a Renthal handlebar and inconspicuous aftermarket instrumentation.
All the electrics are now linked to a simplified wiring harness, but there’s not a single unsightly wire exposed for our eyes to see. The bike’s single-cylinder engine was rebuilt with fresh internals and externally aqua-blasted, subsequently receiving a Mikuni VM34 carburetor that breathes through top-shelf air filtration hardware.
On the exhaust side of things, we spot a high-mounted pipe garnished with ceramic coating and a perforated heat shield. Finally, black is the predominant color on the Type 7D, while the bare metal surfaces on items like the engine, forks, and drum brakes provide ample contrast. Auto Fabrica’s artisans haven’t disclosed how much they charged for this project, but the end result certainly looks like a million bucks!
