Cute-Looking Yamaha TT-R250 Blue Thunder Is One Loveable Custom Gem From Down Under

Although bespoke scramblers are usually built with road bikes as the starting points, using a dirt bike instead may turn out to be more fruitful.
Having purchased this Yamaha TT-R250 in perfect condition around 2010, John never brought himself to part ways with the trusty little thumper (understandably). The lad did, however, feel the need for something fresh after more than a decade of riding the same machine, so he decided that a custom makeover would be the way to go.
As for the shop chosen to carry it out, the TT-R250's owner entrusted Ellaspede of Brisbane, Queensland, with the commission back in 2021. Once the 2008 model had been delivered to their garage, placed on the workbench, and stripped naked of its factory plastics, the transformation process got underway.
Where the OEM gas tank used to sit, Ellaspede’s gurus installed a much classier alternative whose origin is believed to be either a Yamaha XT500 or the more off-road-oriented TT500. At the rear end, they modified the subframe to level out the donor’s geometry, then it came time for some good old fabrication work with steel as the chosen material.
The TT-R's new front and rear fenders are among the custom parts made in-house, but so is the groovy headlight nacelle found up north. Additionally, one may find a bespoke seat pan topped with plentiful padding, blue upholstery, and contrasting white stitches. Below the saddle lies a discreet tray that houses the motorcycle’s electronics, with a quick-release seat latch offering easy access to the said components.
A great chunk of structural mods being out of the way, Ellaspede turned to the bike’s single-cylinder engine and ditched the factory carb, exhaust, and airbox. At the intake side of the combustion cycle, they fitted a TM33 carburetor from Mikuni and premium air filtration hardware supplied by Uni Filter.
On the other hand, the exhaust system was reworked with a new stainless-steel mid-pipe and a DG Performance muffler. Peeking at the creature’s cockpit, we see an abundance of high-end accessories replacing the stock items, such as Biltwell grips, aftermarket control levers, and unobtrusive switches, as well as fresh mirrors and a tank-mounted speedometer from Daytona.
For lighting, this scrambled TT-R250 employs a retro-looking headlamp up front and a Koso taillight down south, along with Motogadget blinkers all-round. The footwear department is now occupied by Excel hoops measuring 19 inches at the front and 18 inches at six o’clock, with dual-purpose Shinko rubber hugging the rims on both ends.
After they’d rebuilt the suspension and installed a pair of blue for gaiters to match the saddle upholstery, the Ellaspede crew turned to the paint job. A glossy white base was used on the specimen’s bodywork, while the Blue Thunder graphics on the fuel tank are a reference to its nickname as chosen by John himself.
