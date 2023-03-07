Bandit9' EVE Odyssey Custom Bike Comfortably Sits Between Motorcycle Design and Fine Art

Renowned bike builder Daryl Villanueva and his team at Bandit9 Motors have given the world really stunning bikes, some of which are blurring the lines between motorcycle design and the principles of fine art. Originally launched in 2014, the EVE model is one of their most popular designs and the pièce de résistance of the shop’s sci-fi-inspired fleet.
Building on the success of the EVE bike, the Vietnamese company has now revealed EVE Odyssey, an intricate follow-up model featuring a beautifully simplistic yet sophisticated unibody design. Just a glance at it is enough to quickly realize this is one of the finest two-wheelers created by the custom shop yet.
Drawing inspiration from the robotic spacecraft it is named after, the EVE Odyssey’s bodywork is made from space-grade aluminum used for building NASA spacecraft and boasts delicate lines that flow like water, especially on the upper part.
Boasting Bandit9’s signature retro-futuristic aesthetic, the new bike is made almost entirely of bespoke aluminum components, including a custom-designed aluminum alloy box frame, aluminum rear-set foot controls, a set of bespoke cast split-spoke three-arm wheels, and custom-made aluminum clip-on bars that come complete with aluminum grips, levers, and switchgear.
The unibody design simplifies the traditional motorcycle architecture by bringing together the bike’s subframe, lighting system, steering setup, gas tank, and seat into a single monocoque item.
The motorcycle also sports a custom-designed suspension setup, with a unique telescopic fork up front and single-sided swing-arm, complemented by a monoshock configuration at the rear.
The heart of the EVE Odyssey is an air-cooled 125cc single-cylinder Honda engine that will allow it to hit freeway speeds of 65 mph (100 kph), all while providing an impressive range of 156 miles (250 km) per gallon. Said engine, along with the monoshock rear suspension and single-sided swing-arm, is housed in an L-shaped subframe that gives the bike a streamlined look.
The sci-fi-looking two-wheeler has also been equipped with a digital LED display, wide-view mirrors left and right, LED indicators, and a choice of leather or neoprene seat sculpted right into the bike’s body. All of these components are, obviously, custom-made for this model.
Bandit9 Motors’ motorcycles have never been about the highest specifications, though they clearly are fully-functioning vehicles. They are meant to be more than that. They are supposed to allow you to dream of a more optimistic future. The EVE Odyssey, with its film prop aesthetic, has the potential to become a collector’s item just like its predecessor - a statement piece that can be exhibited like a sculpture in a corner of your house or even in a museum.
Bandit9 Motors will only produce a limited run of the new EVE Odyssey. So if you want to put your hands on one, preorder a unit now for $15,500. It is currently offered with a limited-time $5,000 discount, with deliveries set to begin in Q3 of 2023. The company has mentioned that an electric version of the bike is also in the works.
Drawing inspiration from the robotic spacecraft it is named after, the EVE Odyssey’s bodywork is made from space-grade aluminum used for building NASA spacecraft and boasts delicate lines that flow like water, especially on the upper part.
Boasting Bandit9’s signature retro-futuristic aesthetic, the new bike is made almost entirely of bespoke aluminum components, including a custom-designed aluminum alloy box frame, aluminum rear-set foot controls, a set of bespoke cast split-spoke three-arm wheels, and custom-made aluminum clip-on bars that come complete with aluminum grips, levers, and switchgear.
The unibody design simplifies the traditional motorcycle architecture by bringing together the bike’s subframe, lighting system, steering setup, gas tank, and seat into a single monocoque item.
The motorcycle also sports a custom-designed suspension setup, with a unique telescopic fork up front and single-sided swing-arm, complemented by a monoshock configuration at the rear.
The heart of the EVE Odyssey is an air-cooled 125cc single-cylinder Honda engine that will allow it to hit freeway speeds of 65 mph (100 kph), all while providing an impressive range of 156 miles (250 km) per gallon. Said engine, along with the monoshock rear suspension and single-sided swing-arm, is housed in an L-shaped subframe that gives the bike a streamlined look.
The sci-fi-looking two-wheeler has also been equipped with a digital LED display, wide-view mirrors left and right, LED indicators, and a choice of leather or neoprene seat sculpted right into the bike’s body. All of these components are, obviously, custom-made for this model.
Bandit9 Motors’ motorcycles have never been about the highest specifications, though they clearly are fully-functioning vehicles. They are meant to be more than that. They are supposed to allow you to dream of a more optimistic future. The EVE Odyssey, with its film prop aesthetic, has the potential to become a collector’s item just like its predecessor - a statement piece that can be exhibited like a sculpture in a corner of your house or even in a museum.
Bandit9 Motors will only produce a limited run of the new EVE Odyssey. So if you want to put your hands on one, preorder a unit now for $15,500. It is currently offered with a limited-time $5,000 discount, with deliveries set to begin in Q3 of 2023. The company has mentioned that an electric version of the bike is also in the works.