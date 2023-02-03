David Beckham-Owned Ferrari 360 Spider Could Be Yours if You Have $135,000 to Spare

To say David Beckham is one of the most famous athletes in the world would not be an understatement. And his lifestyle was according to his popularity, with some exclusive cars to highlight his style and status.
Back in 2001, David Beckham seemed to have it all. He was playing for his first team as a senior, Manchester United, enjoying quite a lot of popularity and fame outside the field, as well. The same year, it was his iconic 25-yard (27.4 meters/90 feet) free-kick that sent England directly to the 2002 World Cup finals after defeating Greece.
A couple of years ahead of his move to Real Madrid in 2003, David Beckham made an important purchase: he splashed on a brand-new car, going for a Ferrari 360 Spider.
Like any other self-respecting athlete, David Beckham has always had a liking for cars. Given his wealth, status, and style, he couldn’t just drive any car, but seemed to have a preference for the Prancing Horse, back in the early 2000s.
And his 2001 purchase came to prove it. The 360 lineup was unveiled at the 1999 Geneva Motor Show, following the successful 355. The Spider version arrived one year later, also making public debut in Geneva.
last-ever engine of from the Dino V8 power units Initially, the Dino engines were 2.0- and 2.4-liter V6 units, with the V8 arriving later, in the 1970s. Their name was inspired by Enzo Ferrari's first son, Dino.
The 360 lineup was comprised of the Modena, named after the founder's birthplace, and a convertible version, the Spider. Both of them were two-seaters, were powered by a mid-engine and featured rear-wheel drive. The Modena was in production from 1999 to 2004, making way for the F430, and going out with a bang after being produced in a total of 8,500 Modena coupes, and 7,500 Spider units.
They were powered by the Tipo F131 3.6-liter V8 engine, with five valves per cylinder. It was able to put out 395 horsepower (400 ps) and 275 lb-ft (373 Nm), sent to the rear wheels via either a six-speed manual or an F1 automated manual transmission.
Back in the early 2000s, the Ferrari 360 represented one of the must-have cars of the time, and naturally, Becks just had to have one. It was also quite fast, so it would feed his need for speed, taking just 4.6 seconds to get to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and going all the way to a top speed of 183 mph (295 kph).
As for its exterior, the soccer legend went for the Nero Spider paint job, a black soft top, and a Sabbia leather interior. He used it with a personalized registration plate, D7 DVB.
The right-hand drive convertible with the chassis number 125058 still keeps its original color scheme, it's well-maintained, and has only 7,900 mi (12,714 km) on the clock. The 360 Spider no longer uses its original Pirelli tires but runs on a set from Bridgestone Potenza. It also comes with extensive service history. Becks' Ferrari 360 Spider had previously been offered for auction back in 2017 for an estimate of between £85,000 and £95,000 or $103,972 to $116,204 at today's exchange rate.
The Ferrari 360 Spider wasn't the only car from the Italian car manufacturer he has ever driven. The former England soccer team captain had a custom 712 Scaglietti with his lucky number, 7, on the trunk lid, a silver 550 Maranello, and a 575 Superamerica, among others.
Now, he serves as a brand ambassador for Maserati and has designed his own supercar, the MC20 Fuoriserie. In late 2021, the former Real Madrid star also became the proud owner of his first yacht, a Riva 90 Argo named Seven.
While most of his cars were quite amazing, there is only one you could own at the moment: the Ferrari 360 Spider, if you have £110,000 ($134,552) to spare. It is available on PistonHeads and, although its price tag is almost twice the price of a 360 Spider, which can be picked up for around £60,000 ($73,400), it does come with quite a celebrity history.
A couple of years ahead of his move to Real Madrid in 2003, David Beckham made an important purchase: he splashed on a brand-new car, going for a Ferrari 360 Spider.
Like any other self-respecting athlete, David Beckham has always had a liking for cars. Given his wealth, status, and style, he couldn’t just drive any car, but seemed to have a preference for the Prancing Horse, back in the early 2000s.
And his 2001 purchase came to prove it. The 360 lineup was unveiled at the 1999 Geneva Motor Show, following the successful 355. The Spider version arrived one year later, also making public debut in Geneva.
last-ever engine of from the Dino V8 power units Initially, the Dino engines were 2.0- and 2.4-liter V6 units, with the V8 arriving later, in the 1970s. Their name was inspired by Enzo Ferrari's first son, Dino.
The 360 lineup was comprised of the Modena, named after the founder's birthplace, and a convertible version, the Spider. Both of them were two-seaters, were powered by a mid-engine and featured rear-wheel drive. The Modena was in production from 1999 to 2004, making way for the F430, and going out with a bang after being produced in a total of 8,500 Modena coupes, and 7,500 Spider units.
They were powered by the Tipo F131 3.6-liter V8 engine, with five valves per cylinder. It was able to put out 395 horsepower (400 ps) and 275 lb-ft (373 Nm), sent to the rear wheels via either a six-speed manual or an F1 automated manual transmission.
Back in the early 2000s, the Ferrari 360 represented one of the must-have cars of the time, and naturally, Becks just had to have one. It was also quite fast, so it would feed his need for speed, taking just 4.6 seconds to get to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill and going all the way to a top speed of 183 mph (295 kph).
As for its exterior, the soccer legend went for the Nero Spider paint job, a black soft top, and a Sabbia leather interior. He used it with a personalized registration plate, D7 DVB.
The right-hand drive convertible with the chassis number 125058 still keeps its original color scheme, it's well-maintained, and has only 7,900 mi (12,714 km) on the clock. The 360 Spider no longer uses its original Pirelli tires but runs on a set from Bridgestone Potenza. It also comes with extensive service history. Becks' Ferrari 360 Spider had previously been offered for auction back in 2017 for an estimate of between £85,000 and £95,000 or $103,972 to $116,204 at today's exchange rate.
The Ferrari 360 Spider wasn't the only car from the Italian car manufacturer he has ever driven. The former England soccer team captain had a custom 712 Scaglietti with his lucky number, 7, on the trunk lid, a silver 550 Maranello, and a 575 Superamerica, among others.
Now, he serves as a brand ambassador for Maserati and has designed his own supercar, the MC20 Fuoriserie. In late 2021, the former Real Madrid star also became the proud owner of his first yacht, a Riva 90 Argo named Seven.
While most of his cars were quite amazing, there is only one you could own at the moment: the Ferrari 360 Spider, if you have £110,000 ($134,552) to spare. It is available on PistonHeads and, although its price tag is almost twice the price of a 360 Spider, which can be picked up for around £60,000 ($73,400), it does come with quite a celebrity history.