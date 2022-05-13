Ferrari F430 Spider Manual Needs to Be Wined, Dined, and Gentrified

Remember the good old days when you could buy a supercar with a manual transmission? The stick shift option is slowly but surely dying, as most exotic automakers no longer sell vehicles equipped with a clutch pedal.
Fret not, though, as you could still buy a relatively new (okay, modern classic) blue-blooded machine that has three pedals. And if the Ferrari F430 Spider is somehow on your list, then the pictured example could be what the doctor ordered.
A 2006 model, it has 18,219 km (11,321 miles) under its belt. It was shipped new to Canada, where it can still be found, and retains most of the original red paint, save for the rear fender that had to be resprayed “due to parking damage.” The shade is described as being in “excellent condition overall, with a slight blemish on the nearside lower edge of the front bumper.”
Moreover, the Italian supercar has “no known mechanical or electrical faults,” the CollectingCars ad states, mentioning some of the gear too. This includes the Nero leather interior with blue stitching, carbon fiber trim, climate control, original Becker stereo with CD changer, heated side mirrors, parking sensors, and 19-inch BBS Challenge alloy wheels, wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires that were installed in early 2021, when it had 16,800 km (10,439 miles) on the odo.
Speaking of which, the most recent maintenance was recorded last month, and a transmission bearing repair appears in the papers too, dating back to June 2021. A minor service is also mentioned, in late 2020, as well as the installation of “new and updated gearbox mounts” three years after it left the factory floor. Offered with the car are the service handbook, tool kit, and tire inflator.
At the time of writing, the highest bid was at CA$80,000 (equal to US$61,405), and with the online auction ending next Thursday, there is enough time for this F430 Spider to step into the four-digit realm.
