Carlex's Tuned Ferrari Purosangue Looks Like a Diecast Model

Ferrari may have taken their time to launch their first-ever crossover, but they have struck gold with it. Those placing an order today for the Purosangue will have to wait until 2026 to get their pricey high-riding exotic toy, as the Italian brand plans to keep the model at under 20% of the total shipments.
On the other hand, the current owners of the Ferrari Purosangue are being encouraged by Carlex Design (and other tuners) to give theirs a more personalized touch. The Polish tuner just came up with a complete visual overhaul for the super crossover, with work revolving around the exterior and cockpit, leaving the powertrain untouched.
Due to the dual shade mixing silver on the lower parts of the body and green on the upper parts, Carlex's Ferrari Purosangue kind of looks like a diecast model. But it is as genuine as they come, just like the new wheels that appear to be about the same size as the OEM ones. The tuner hasn't messed around with the suspension at all, meaning that their build should be just as comfortable as the stock one, which can be ordered from over $400,000 in the United States.
Bathed in fine leather upholstery and equipped with the latest tech and safety systems available at Ferrari, the interior of the Purosangue was already a lovely place. However, Carlex took a closer look at it and decided to give it a complete makeover. As a result, they re-wrapped almost all touchable parts in new leather, mixing green and white with the occasional black accents. Leather with green accents was chosen for the steering wheel, and there is a generous amount of Alcantara as well. The tuner's logo bedecks the headrests and was applied to the exterior, replacing the Prancing Horse's emblems.
It is likely that no elbow grease was applied to the powertrain, as the tuner hasn't mentioned it at all in the press release that accompanies the images shared in the gallery above. As a result, it should still enjoy 715 hp (725 ps/533 kW) and 528 lb-ft (716 Nm) of torque. As it stays true to its heritage, for now anyway, the Purosangue uses a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12. The engine works together with a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission delivering the output and thrust to both axles. It needs just 3.3 seconds to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from naught, some three-tenths faster than the Enzo, and it will keep pushing up to 193 mph (310 kph).
So, are you a fan of this build, or would you rather keep your Ferrari Purosangue stock? Work that keyboard and let us know by dropping a line in the comments area below.
