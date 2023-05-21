Mind-Blowing Yamaha XS650 Type 6 Is Custom Artwork in Its Finest Form

Building a stylish one-off is no walk in the park, of course. Still, it’s an entirely different story to go as far as giving it a superb monocoque outfit that’s been fashioned from scratch, while refurbishing or replacing just about every other component.
When it comes to breathtaking one-offs built by Bujar and Gazmend Muharremi of Auto Fabrica, we’re more inclined to call them two-wheeled pieces of art rather than mere custom bikes. No matter what project you look at, the work performed by this UK shop is absolutely top-notch, but the motorcycle shown above takes things to a whole new level.
This motorized head-turner calls itself Type 6, and it had once been a neglected Yamaha XS650 salvaged from a farm in Cornwall. Auto Fabrica’s makeover took place back in 2015, so the Type 6 is actually one of their earliest builds. If you ask me, it comes to show that Bujar and Gaz meant business ever since day one, which is why we think it’s worth looking at even today.
Let’s cut to the chase and see what this thing is all about, because there’s obviously a lot for us to discuss. Before the modifications could begin, the fraternal duo took the time to sketch out their vision; first on paper and then in Photoshop. They came up with a monocoque structure that merges the gas tank and tail section into a single unit, fabricating the final part from aluminum with the help of cardboard mock-ups.
The art deco influence is apparent, and we’re particularly keen on the decorative opening found at the back of the fuel tank. In order to accommodate this new outfit and level out the creature’s stance, Auto Fabrica indulged in a good bit of frame surgery. They repositioned the steering head, shortened the subframe, and got rid of any redundant tabs along the way.
One may find a thin black leather saddle topping off the single-piece bodywork at the back, while the fuel chamber bears a flush-mounted filler cap. The XS650’s forks received fresh internals and a pair of handmade stainless-steel shrouds manufactured in-house. On the other hand, its rear suspension modules were deleted altogether, making room for modern aftermarket substitutes with progressive springs.
There’s a lot going on in the unsprung sector, too, as the original hoops have been replaced with new footgear measuring 19 inches up north and 18 inches out back. The rims are linked to stainless-steel spokes, and the twin-leading shoe drum brake you’ll now see at the front had once belonged to a Laverda 750 SF.
A retro-looking headlight can be found a little further up, mounted close to an arched handlebar that creates the impression of clip-ons. The reverse control levers are a nice touch, as well, but there are no mirrors or dials in sight. Discreet LED lighting hardware is the name of the game at six o’clock, with tiny blinkers attached to the upper shock mounts and a round taillight fitted low down on the left-hand side.
Is this whole setup street-legal? Probably not, but it does an excellent job at keeping the bike’s rear end looking incredibly clean. Auto Fabrica’s specialists also made waves in the powertrain department, where you will now find oversized pistons, a custom-built intake setup, and one truly mesmerizing exhaust system made of stainless-steel. Finally, the Type 6 got a Ferrari-sourced silver colorway, with pinches of black on the frame, swingarm, and rims.
