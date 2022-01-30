One-Off BMW R100RS “Agent Red” Is Just About as Subtle as a 50-Megaton Explosion

Andres Uibomäe’s motorcycle customization clinic traces its roots all the way back to 1938 when an Estonian entrepreneur named John Laan founded Renard Cycles in the capital city of Tallinn. Before a little thing called World War II started wreaking havoc across Europe, the company produced a small number of motorized bicycles powered by two-stroke 98cc Sachs engines.
Sadly, Laan’s factory turned to rubble after the disastrous bombings of 1944, and Renard ceased to exist – until 2008, that is. The brand was resurrected by a team of qualified engineers and ambitious designers, who’d taken just two years to turn their futuristic concept into a working prototype.
In 2010, the startling Renard Grand Tourer made its debut at the Hanover Technology Fair, featuring oodles of carbon fiber and a rebuilt Guzzi powerplant with 123 ponies on tap. It should go without saying that people absolutely loved the GT, but only a select few have ever gained the privilege of throwing a leg over one such entity.
After they’d delivered a selection of tailor-made Grand Tourers to customers worldwide, the Estonians decided to delve into the bespoke territory. Uibomäe and his crew have been developing one-off projects since 2014, and the pace at which their portfolio expands is rather astonishing!
BMW’s R100RS family.
The Estonians began by deleting the donor’s factory bodywork in its entirety, then they’ve refurbished the powertrain hardware to freshen things up. When the Beemer’s driveshaft, transmission, and the boxer-twin engine had been refurbished, Renard’s connoisseurs proceeded to install a custom-made exhaust system that ends in a pair of repurposed Triumph Thruxton mufflers.
Next, the bike’s front-end geometry was tweaked to accommodate an old Harley’s springer forks, along with the vintage handlebar of a 1947 BMW R35. These goodies are joined by a classy headlight, LED turn signals, and an analog Chronoclassic speedometer from Motogadget. In the footwear department, the R100RS received fresh spokes and a set of aluminum rims measuring 16 inches in diameter.
At six o’clock, we’re greeted by a bobber-style fender with integrated LED lighting, as well as a curvy leather saddle that sits atop two springs and a single hinge. To connect the Bavarian’s shock absorbers to the main framework, the craftsmen fabricated a hollow cylindrical structure and placed it underneath the solo seat, simultaneously creating a tiny storage compartment.
Glancing center-stage, you will spot the modified gas tank of an old-school Russian motorcycle called IZH Planeta, wearing BMW roundels and a shiny filler cap. The machine’s relocated electrics are now stashed below the fuel chamber, and Motogadget’s m-Unit control module is tasked with keeping things in check.
Finally, the makeover was concluded with a rugged coat of matte-grey paintwork, which is complemented by black pinstripes on the tank. The bold “One Sixty” graphics found on either side of Agent Red’s tires are a nod to Renard’s side hustle – an esteemed steakhouse whose dishes look just as drool-worthy as the bikes.
