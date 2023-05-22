Should Toyota Follow in BMW's Footsteps With a Shooting Brake Version of the Supra?

As every true petrolhead can tell you, BMW has a new toy. It's called the Concept Touring Coupe, and you cannot buy it because it is nothing more than a study that fills our hearts with joy, which looks like a modern-day interpretation of the Z3 M Coupe.
Unveiled a few days ago at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, it was obviously inspired by the Z3 M Coupe that came out in the early 2000s. However, since this model was not well received, the Munich auto marque chose not to mention it at all, stating instead that it builds on the legacy of the 328 Touring Coupe that won the Mille Miglia in 1940 and that it is an ode to the 02 Series Touring of the 1970s.
It mixes the face of the BMW Z4, aka the Toyota Supra's open-top cousin, with the back end of a Shooting Brake. And we mean a genuine Shooting Brake, unlike Mercedes' sporty-looking estates. It features rather aggressive styling, comes in Sparkling Lario, a hue said to be exclusive to it, sits on 20- and 21-inch front and rear wheels respectively, and has gold accents on several components, from the grille and side mirror caps to the window surrounds and tailpipe trim.
The art of coachbuilding is further noticeable on the inside, where it boasts fine Italian leather upholstery. Made by Poltrona Frau, in collaboration with BMW, it has a two-tone design, and it is joined by a bespoke luggage set that bears the signature of Schedoni. This touch typically suits the supercar world and further elevates the unique nature of this three-door Bimmer that deserves to launch at least in a special edition. Unfortunately, this is only a show-and-tell machine that BMW does not intend to build at all, or that's the general idea anyway.
Since BMW has turned the Z4 into a real Shooting Brake, what's stopping Toyota from doing the same to the mechanically-related Supra? Nothing, and if we were to bet on it, we'd say that they won't. Nevertheless, they could easily be capable of converting the two-door sports coupe with a fixed roof over the passenger compartment into a three-door hatch-like machine with a slightly sloping roofline should they want to, and even give it the same high-end leather upholstery on the inside.
But while the Japanese car manufacturer doesn't seem interested in following a similar approach to the Concept Touring Coupe, at least the rendering world has already given it a go. One of the CGI sets that caught our attention came from sugardesign_1, and showcases the model in a new body style. But would you buy it if you could, or would you opt for the regular one instead?
